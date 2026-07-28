Three nabbed after police seize suspected stolen copper worth R10k

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Police seized suspected stolen copper cables valued at about R10,197 during a search in Nababeep that led to the arrest of three men. Picture:

Three men have been arrested in Nababeep in the Northern Cape after police allegedly found suspected stolen copper cables valued at more than R10,000 during a search of a property.

The arrests were made on Monday as the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Namakwa district continued efforts to tackle the theft and illegal possession of critical infrastructure.

Infrastructure theft has a detrimental impact on essential service delivery, disrupts communities and causes significant economic losses — Brig Schalk Andrews

Police said officers searched the premises with the consent of the occupants and found a white bag containing copper cables suspected to have been stolen.

The recovered cables are estimated to be worth about R10,197.

Namakwa district commissioner Brig Schalk Andrews said the theft of copper cables and other critical infrastructure had serious consequences for communities.

Andrews condemned the theft of copper cables and other critical infrastructure, warning that such criminal activities are not petty offences.

“Infrastructure theft has a detrimental impact on essential service delivery, disrupts communities and causes significant economic losses,” he said.

Andrews said SAPS would continue targeting those involved in infrastructure-related crimes.

“The SAPS will continue to take decisive action against individuals involved in the theft and possession of critical infrastructure and will ensure that offenders are brought before the courts to face the full might of the law,” he said.

Police have appealed to members of the public to help protect essential infrastructure by reporting suspicious activity linked to the theft, transport or possession of copper cables and other infrastructure.

“Community co-operation and timely information remain crucial in the collective efforts to safeguard critical infrastructure and protect essential services.”

TimesLIVE