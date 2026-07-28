‘Trust me, I don’t do the norm’ — Tswyza celebrates 200k milestone on his hip-hop show

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Tswyza, whose real name is Kope Makgae, is beaming with pride after The Tswyza Show crossed 200,000 subscribers on YouTube.

While growth has always been the goal, the rapper, actor, and media personality admitted that he realised he reached the milestone only midway through a round of golf with friends when his friend glanced at his phone, looked up, and casually dropped the news.

“I’m so focused on producing quality content that I hardly check. It really came as a shocker; it felt like a stamp of approval or validation for the hard work,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“Having grown my own personal accounts bigger without any bots or social farming, what I understand is that it takes time and consistency, and I’ve got all that.”

Having had the show dominate trends lists on several occasions, for his supporters, the milestone was inevitable.

Through the success of the show, he’s also created an online musical community for artists, artist managers and producers to upload music.

“My responsibility is to cultivate the culture through lyrical engagement and create the highest online impact for other artists than myself. Ensure that I assist to the best of my ability and am the shoulder to lean on when these kids need a Big Bro, because I’ve learnt that The Tswyza Show is more than just an interview; it’s a platform with so much credibility that artists are comfortably vulnerable."

His show has been known to be a sacred space for South African hip-hop, as it introduced new faces and also showcased some of Mzansi’s famous artists.

“I’d be honest and say when my idols Pitch Black and Mo Molemi pulled up, it really felt like an endorsement. When you get calls from the OGs like Osmic and Amu, then you start understanding the significance. Sparring with the likes of the talented Froz and other amazing players who know God is the neighbourhood.”

“The team strategically takes care of who gets a seat at the table so I don’t have any bias issues with artists, friends and family, but I personally prefer a committed, humble and respectful artist over any A-lister any day. There’s just too much unnecessary arrogance in the game, and I honestly don’t have time for that.”

Since starting the show two years ago, Tswyza has been the engine driving the operation.

Everything from production, sourcing brands, directing with Mastermind (1 pixelmastermedia), location scouting, social media, and the creative.

But he hopes to one day partner with a credible brand partnership that will offer him the luxury of employing and teaching more creatives.

“The hardest part is convincing brands to tap into the opportunity to partner with us and share their products, messages and experiences with the/our market. It’s quite simple really. We are creative and quality-driven and understand brief execution, but unfortunately some brand managers care more about flexing their authority than growing the companies they work for. What keeps me going is the potential of this platform to grow artists, explore new talent, and create more music-related game shows, campaigns, and concepts. I’ve made promises I intend to keep.

“You know, sometimes your creativity is limited by resources, and once I’ve partnered with a brand that understands our value and influence, I will release creative wrath never seen before. I’m a patient man with a plan, and once God sends me that notification, we are Hollywooding the scene, and I’m bringing all the unknowns to the forefront.”

The Tswyza Show has undeniably created a demand for him to release new music, and while it’s on the cards, he says his supporters should not expect it to come in the “traditional form” they are accustomed to.

“Trust me, I don’t do the norm.”

TshisaLIVE