Zuma dissolves MK Party’s presidential task team in leadership shake-up

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The MK Party (MKP) has dissolved its presidential task team (PTT) and replaced it with a strategic presidential team (SPT) which will become the party’s highest decision-making and strategic leadership body.

The move, announced by party president Jacob Zuma, takes immediate effect and is part of a restructuring of the party’s leadership.

National spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said the party had established the new team in terms of section 7.2(h) of the party’s constitution. He said the body would assume overarching authority over the organisation’s leadership and strategy and was the “highest decision-making and strategic leadership body of the organisation, vested with overarching authority to provide leadership, strategic direction, organisational co-ordination and oversight of the implementation of the party’s political programme and constitutional mandate”.

“This decision is intended to strengthen the party’s leadership architecture, consolidate strategic authority, eliminate fragmentation in decision-making and ensure disciplined, unified and effective execution of party resolutions and programmes,” he said.

As part of the changes, all powers and responsibilities previously exercised by the presidential task team have been transferred to the strategic presidential team.

Mahlangu said the SPT would immediately assume responsibility for the organisation’s secretariat and financial governance.

The team will work alongside the party’s national officials to oversee the implementation of policies and electoral plans.

The party said the team had been mandated to exercise supreme strategic leadership on behalf of the organisation, oversee long-term planning, direct the implementation of party policies and resolutions, supervise administration and financial governance, strengthen co-ordination across party structures, lead election campaigning and voter mobilisation, monitor performance and accountability, and promote unity, discipline and organisational renewal.

The party said Zuma was confident the new leadership structure would strengthen the organisation ahead of elections.

TimesLIVE