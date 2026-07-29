19 pupils hurt after scholar transport crash in Katlehong, four seriously injured

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Disaster and emergency management spokesperson William Tladi said the microbus was reportedly a 10-seater and four pupils were seriously injured but were in a stable condition, while the remaining pupils suffered minor injuries. Picture:

Nineteen primary school pupils were injured after a scholar transport vehicle collided with a car on the M7 road near the Tsietsi section outside Katlehong on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7am and involved a VW microbus carrying 20 occupants, including the driver, and a Honda Jazz with four occupants.

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management spokesperson William Tladi said the microbus was reportedly a 10-seater and four pupils were seriously injured but were in a stable condition, while the remaining pupils suffered minor injuries.

“Two schoolchildren waiting for transport on the roadside were also struck during the crash. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital,” said Tladi.

'Two schoolchildren waiting for transport on the roadside were also struck during the crash. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital,' said Tladi (Supplied)

“All were treated at the scene before being taken to hospitals in Ekurhuleni,” he said. The M7 was temporarily closed while rescue teams responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Ekurhuleni metro police.

TimesLIVE