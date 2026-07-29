Automatic lid-flush toilets spark debate over public hygiene

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Would you use it? self-flushing public toilet gets people talking.

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A photograph of a public toilet that flushes automatically when the lid is closed has sparked debate about hygiene and the design of public restrooms.

The image, widely shared on social media, shows a toilet without a traditional flush button. Instead, users close the lid after use, triggering the flush automatically.

While some see the design as a cleaner alternative to conventional public toilets, others say having to touch the lid before using the toilet raises hygiene concerns.

Ntandoluhle Masinga believes the self-flushing toilet offers a better experience. “I really do think this is a great invention because you will always find the toilet clean and with no surprises. Before you flush the lid is closed, meaning no water spills over the toilet seat.”

Menzi Hlatshwayo said the design gives users confidence that the toilet has been flushed after every use.

“These toilets are life-changing because us guys don’t like flushing and you will be shocked by the things we find. This always assures you that the toilet is clean,” he said.

Kgomotso Mphahlela disagreed, saying the need to touch the lid before using the toilet outweighs any potential benefits.

“These toilets stink and the fact that you need to touch the lid when you want to use it disgusts me because everyone is touching it and that may transfer germs. At least with the old ones, after you’re done with your business you then flush and head out to wash your hands without touching any part of your body,” Mphahlela said.

Health activist Nokuzola Ndwandwe said the debate drew attention to the importance of public sanitation, but noted that hygiene depended on more than the toilet’s design.

“Access to clean, safe and well-maintained public toilets is a human dignity issue. Hygiene doesn’t depend on one action alone; it requires proper infrastructure, regular cleaning and responsible user behaviour,” said Ndwandwe.

Ndwandwe said research had shown that flushing a toilet created what is known as a “toilet plume”, tiny airborne droplets that may carry bacteria and other microorganisms. Closing the lid before flushing helps reduce the spread of these droplets, although it does not eliminate them completely because aerosols can still escape through small gaps around the lid.

At the same time, Ndwandwe said concerns about touching the lid were understandable because toilet lids, like flush buttons, taps and door handles, are high-touch surfaces that can harbour germs if they are not cleaned regularly.

The activist said using a piece of toilet paper to lower or close the lid, where possible, and washing hands thoroughly with soap and water afterwards are practical ways to reduce the risk of spreading germs.

Ndwandwe added that the cleanliness of a public toilet ultimately depended on maintenance rather than the flushing system.

“A clean, well-stocked public restroom with regular cleaning schedules poses a much lower health risk than one that is neglected”.

While supporting self-flushing lid systems, Ndwandwe said they should form part of a broader approach to public hygiene, including regular cleaning and disinfection, adequate ventilation, reliable access to soap and running water, and routine maintenance.

“Good public sanitation is about people, infrastructure and maintenance working together. Everyone deserves access to public toilets that are functional, consistently clean, safe and well maintained,” said Ndwandwe.

TimesLIVE