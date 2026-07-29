Businessman Brown Mogotsi denied bail on appeal

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Businessman Brown Mogotsi's urgent bail appeal has been denied in the Johannesburg high court. Picture:

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The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday dismissed an urgent bail appeal brought by businessman Brown Mogotsi.

Mogotsi is facing five charges arising from an incident that allegedly occurred on November 3 2025.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the charges are:

unlawful possession of a firearm;

unlawful possession of ammunition;

unlawful discharge of a firearm in a built-up area or public place;

defeating or obstructing the administration of justice; and

perjury.

Mogotsi’s initial bail application was refused by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court. A subsequent application based on alleged new facts was also dismissed by the same court, prompting him to approach the high court on appeal.

“In opposing the appeal, senior state advocate Thami Mpekana argued that the appellant had failed to present any genuine new facts warranting a reconsideration of bail,” Mohlatlole said.

In delivering judgment, the court held that the evidence relied upon merely sought to reinforce issues that had already been considered and rejected during the initial bail proceedings.

The court further found that Mogotsi had failed to establish a verifiable residential address, a factor that remains central to the determination of whether the interests of justice permit an accused person’s release on bail.

“The NPA welcomes the court’s decision, which reaffirms the importance of protecting the integrity of the criminal justice system and ensuring that judicial processes are not undermined or abused.”

TimesLIVE