Canadian politician goes viral after ‘reading ChatGPT prompt’ during speech

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Canadian politician Bill Oliver is in the spotlight after 'accidentally' reading a ChatGPT prompt during a speech.

Story audio is generated using AI

A Canadian politician has gone viral after appearing to accidentally read ChatGPT editing instructions aloud during a speech in the New Brunswick legislative assembly, reigniting debate over the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in politics.

Progressive Conservative MLA Bill Oliver delivered the address on June 9 but clips of the speech have only recently gained traction online after viewers noticed he appeared to read text resembling prompts generated by an AI chatbot.

While addressing the legislature, Oliver, who was speaking about the importance of public accountability, read aloud: “Here’s a more natural flowing version of that section that reads like a legislative speech rather than a series of short points.”

The apparent AI instruction was not an isolated incident.

Later in the speech, Oliver again appeared to read editing notes, saying: “This version should … here’s a more developed and flowing version of the section,” before later adding, “This section ends roughly …”

The clips quickly spread across social media, with many users suggesting the remarks resembled editing instructions generated by ChatGPT or another generative AI assistant that had accidentally been left in the final version of the speech.

The incident has reignited debate over the role of AI in political communication.

While Oliver’s apparent mistake is unusual, the use of AI by politicians and political parties has become increasingly common around the world.

During the 2024 UK general election, both Labour and Conservative parties acknowledged using generative AI to help with campaign communications and content creation. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign used AI-powered voice cloning and translation technology to deliver campaign messages in multiple languages.

In the US, AI has also featured prominently in political campaigning, including the use of AI-generated imagery in campaign advertisements and AI-generated robocalls that raised concerns about misinformation during elections.

Although AI tools are increasingly being used to draft speeches, prepare policy documents and streamline communications, social media users were divided over Oliver’s apparent blunder.

Commenting on Facebook, James Keith Clare defended the use of AI as a productivity tool.

“AI is merely a tool to be used to one’s benefit. Like many tools, the user needs to learn how to use it properly. Students should be encouraged to use this tool. Indeed, everyone, including lawmakers, should be encouraged to use this tool. To say anyone should not be allowed to use ChatGPT in preparing reports is no different than telling my generation of boomers they shouldn’t have been allowed to use an encyclopaedia for reference. Just because technology spits out solutions at a mind-boggling pace doesn’t mean the information is bad nor does it mean the tool is bad,” he wrote.

Others questioned whether elected officials should rely so heavily on AI.

“So as a politician if you’re relying on AI to write and think for you to such a degree versus being a helpful tool, why are you even there?” wrote Facebook user Billy Duff.

The viral clip has fuelled a broader conversation about the increasing role of generative AI in government, business and education, where tools such as ChatGPT are becoming commonplace for drafting documents, summarising information and refining written communication.

TimesLIVE