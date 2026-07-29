Court reinstates Cornél Dreyer as chair of Ngaka Modiri Molema municipality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The court has reinstated Cornél Dreyer as chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality in North West. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Cornél Dreyer, chair of the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) of the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality in North West, has been reinstated after a court battle that was concluded this week.

Dreyer approached the North West High Court on an urgent basis when he was fired after a special council meeting in June.

Although Dreyer is not part of the executive committee, his position is one of the most influential oversight roles in local government. His role helps ensure that public funds are spent lawfully and efficiently in a district municipality that is comprised of Mahikeng, Ratlou, Ramotshere Moiloa, Ditsobotla and Tswaing local municipalities.

Dreyer approached the court to review and set aside the notice of June 22 convening the special council meeting, the proceedings of the meeting held on June 23 and the resolution adopted that removed him from office.

Dreyer also sought an order reinstating him as chair of the MPAC.

In his application, Dreyer submitted that the council speaker acted outside his authority in convening the special council meeting on inadequate notice, contrary to the Municipal Structures Act and the council’s standing orders. He argued that mandatory procedural safeguards were ignored, rendering the entire process invalid.

Dreyer said urgency arose from the continuing prejudice caused by his removal and the ongoing unlawful exercise of public power.

The district municipality opposed Dreyer’s application in its entirety.

It argued that the meeting was lawfully convened, that authorised structures adopted the resolutions and that any procedural shortcomings were inconsequential.

The municipality and the speaker submitted that urgency was self-created, as Dreyer delayed approaching the court and that judicial interference would unduly disrupt municipal governance.

In its analysis the court said the speaker’s notice convening the special council meeting was issued on inadequate notice, contrary to the council’s standing orders.

The court said a municipal council may exercise no power beyond that conferred by law and must do so in the prescribed manner.

“The failure to comply with mandatory notice requirements was not a trivial irregularity but a jurisdictional defect that tainted the entire process,” said acting judge B Mabuza.

The court said not every procedural defect rendered a decision invalid.

It said the question was whether the requirement breached was mandatory and whether non-compliance materially affected the lawfulness of the process.

“Here, the standing orders prescribed notice periods and procedures for introducing motions. The speaker’s failure to comply with those requirements deprived the council of lawful authority to entertain the motion.”

The court said where legislation prescribed the way power must be exercised, that procedure must ordinarily be followed.

“The irregularity was therefore material and rendered the resolutions invalid.”

In its order on Monday, the court reviewed and set aside the proceedings and resolutions adopted at the meeting held on June 23.

It also declared unlawful and invalid the decision to remove Dreyer as chair of the MPAC. It set aside the election of councillor Collen Mohelekete as chair of the MPAC.

It also ordered the district municipality, the council, municipal manager, speaker and Mohelekete to pay the costs of the application.

TimesLIVE