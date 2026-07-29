Court upholds senior officer’s dismissal for deposits into inmate’s account

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Wongama Mbombo, who had worked at the department of correctional services since 1997, served as head of the emergency support team at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre before being dismissed in November 2019. File photo.

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The labour court in Cape Town has dismissed an application by a former senior correctional officer to overturn an arbitration award that upheld his dismissal for making financial deposits into an inmate’s account.

Wongama Mbombo, who had worked at the department of correctional services since 1997, served as head of the emergency support team at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre before being dismissed in November 2019.

Mbombo faced three disciplinary charges. The first and second charges alleged that, on October 6 2018 and November 1 2018, Mbombo contravened the Correctional Services Act by depositing R500 on two occasions into the account of inmate Janick Adonis. The third charge alleged that, between June 4 2018 and January 14 2019, Mbombo unlawfully removed Adonis from Pollsmoor Medium A Correctional Centre to the area commissioner’s office and guest house without lawful authority.

Mbombo challenged the “substantive fairness” of his dismissal by the department at the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council.

During the arbitration proceedings, the department led evidence in support of the three charges. Mbombo disputed the allegations arguing, among other things, that the deposits into the inmate’s account did not constitute prohibited conduct, that such conduct was common within the department, and that he had been subjected to inconsistent disciplinary action.

The commissioner issued an arbitration award finding Mbombo not guilty of the allegations of unauthorised removal of the inmate from the correctional facility.

However, the commissioner concluded that Mbombo had entered into an unlawful financial transaction or monetary relationship with a prisoner. Having found the remaining misconduct sufficiently serious, the commissioner held that Mbombo’s dismissal was substantively fair and dismissed the unfair dismissal dispute.

This prompted the present review application, which was heard last week.

Mbombo claimed the commissioner did not give sufficient weight to witnesses’ testimony that depositing money into inmates’ accounts was a normal practice at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre and that no official had ever been dismissed or disciplined for this.

The department opposed the review application, arguing that the commissioner properly assessed the evidence and made a decision within the reasonableness standard of of the Labour Relations Act.

In his judgment on Tuesday, acting judge Pieter Venter said the fact that the deposits were made openly, processed through official channels, or accompanied by official receipts did not alter the nature of the transactions.

“The legislature has expressly prohibited correctional officials from engaging in pecuniary dealings with inmates, except where authorised by the act.

“The purpose of this prohibition is self-evident. It seeks to maintain the integrity of the correctional environment, prevent inappropriate financial relationships between officials and inmates, and safeguard public confidence in the administration of correctional facilities.”

Venter said the commissioner’s finding that Mbombo’s conduct fell within the statutory prohibition was therefore both rational and consistent with the purpose of the legislation, and so was his reasoning for rejecting Mbombo and his witnesses’ evidence in this regard.

“Even if it is accepted by this court that other correctional officials were not dismissed for similar conduct, that fact does not render (Mbombo’s) dismissal unfair.”

Venter said the commissioner was entitled to take Mbombo’s seniority into account.

“Employees occupying positions of leadership and trust are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity and to set an example for junior officials.”

TimesLIVE