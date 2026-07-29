Expert warns illegal evictions may backfire on landlords

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Property expert warns of legal route of eviction processes to take and what to do if tenant skips rent.

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For most landlords, rental income is not a side hustle but a financial lifeline, and when a tenant stops paying rent, landlords must know which route to take.

Experts emphasise that landlords should follow a legal process and seek help through their local magistrate’s courts.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, senior lecturer at the faculty of law at the University of Pretoria, Dr Llewelyn Curlewis, said landlords who experience no payments from their tenants should avoid taking matters into their own hands, even when owed rent.

He warned that changing locks, preventing a tenant from entering the property or attempting to remove their belongings without following the legal process is unlawful.

“That is taking the law into your own hands and amounts to spoliation, which is illegal,” Curlewis said.

A 63-year-old homeowner from Tswelopele in Thembisa, Maria Gumede, is facing the same predicament of a non-paying tenant.

She told TimesLIVE that she is tired of having disputes with her tenant after he allegedly stopped paying rent for months.

She said rent is R1,200 a month for a room. The tenant moved in at the beginning of March and paid the first month’s rent in full.

However, she said the payments soon started to become irregular.

“In the following months he started coming with excuses. Sometimes he would only bring half the money and promise to pay the balance later,” Gumede said.

She said when the May rent became due, the tenant paid R900 and promised to settle the outstanding amount during the second week of the month.

“He later told me he would pay the money all together with the June rent, but that never happened,” Gumede said.

Gumede said the tenant then began leaving his room very early in the morning and returning late at night, trying to avoid her so she would not speak to him about the outstanding rent.

“He started avoiding me. I would hardly see him because he left before I woke up and came back when I was already asleep,” she said.

Gumede said she changed the lock on the door’s security gate in an attempt to stop him from entering the room.

“I was tired of the empty promises. His belongings are still in the room and I am losing money because I can’t rent it to someone else.”

She said she also asked for assistance from the police, who advised her to follow the legal process.

“I don’t even know where he sleeps anymore. Sometimes I see him walking in the streets and he insults me. I just want him out of my home,” she said.

The tenant refused to give comment to TimesLIVE.

Curlewis explained that landlords seeking to recover unpaid rent or evict a tenant should approach a court that has jurisdiction over the area where the property is situated.

“The appropriate court will depend on where the property is located, the amount involved and, in some cases, what the rental agreement provides, but in Gumede’s case, any civil court with jurisdiction is the way to go,” he said.

Curlewis said many landlords underestimate how difficult the eviction process can be.

“It is extremely complicated, expensive and time-consuming. It must comply with every legal requirement contained in section 26 of the constitution, as well as the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act (PIE) and, where applicable, the Extension of Security of Tenure Act (ESTA),” he said.

He said the exact legal process depends on the facts of each case, making it difficult to apply a one-size-fits-all approach.

“The specific circumstances of every matter will affect what legal requirements must be met.”

The CEO of Just Property, Paul Stevens, said South African law protects both landlords and tenants, even when rent goes unpaid.

“While this type of situation can be extremely frustrating, attempting to take matters into your own hands will almost always make matters worse,” he said.

Stevens said a landlord’s first step should be to engage with the tenant to establish whether the non-payment is temporary or the tenancy relationship has broken down completely.

“If payment is not forthcoming, the landlord should follow the lease agreement and the legal process to cancel the lease where appropriate before commencing an eviction application through the courts,” he said.

Curlewis said one of the biggest mistakes landlords make is acting out of frustration instead of seeking legal advice.

TimesLIVE