Experts sound warning bell over politicisation of labour inspections

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Labour inspectors carrying out a workplace inspection. Legal experts say such raids must be lawful, reasonable and respectful of business owners' rights. File photo:

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Social media clips showing labour inspections at small businesses have raised questions about how far inspectors can go and whether politicians, the public or activists can take part in workplace raids.

The clips, which have been widely shared in recent weeks, show inspections at small businesses that appear tense and confrontational rather than calm and orderly. This comes as the government steps up efforts to enforce compliance with labour laws.

While the law gives labour inspectors broad powers to carry out inspections, legal experts said the powers are not unlimited and should never be used for political purposes or to intimidate employers.

The department of employment and labour has stressed that only authorised labour inspectors can conduct workplace inspections, warning that members of the public cannot lawfully carry out inspections or present themselves as inspectors.

In a statement issued in April, acting director-general Jacky Molisane said: “No individual or member of the public has the authority to conduct workplace inspections. Such actions are unlawful and misrepresent the mandate of the department.”

The department said only duly appointed labour inspectors are authorised to conduct proactive and reactive workplace inspections. It said it does not recognise or authorise activists, organisations or other representatives to act as inspectors on its behalf.

An accompanying person does not become a labour inspector and may not independently demand entry, question employees, demand documents, issue instructions or exercise coercive powers — Dr Louis Koen, University of Johannesburg

It said inspectors operate under a strict code of conduct and employers should report anyone impersonating an inspector to law enforcement.

The department has previously said labour inspectors are legally allowed to conduct workplace inspections without making an appointment. It said inspections are aimed at enforcing labour laws, protecting vulnerable workers and ensuring employers comply with legislation.

Dr Louis Koen, a senior lecturer and moot court co-ordinator in the department of public law at the University of Johannesburg, said there is “no general right for politicians, activists or members of the public to join workplace inspections”.

He said the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) allows a labour inspector to be accompanied by “an interpreter and any other person reasonably required to assist in conducting the inspection”. This could include:

an interpreter;

someone with technical expertise; or

where necessary, a police officer providing security.

“Mere political interest, publicity, observation, campaigning or a desire to confront an employer would not ordinarily satisfy this requirement,” said Koen.

The legal powers remain with the labour inspector, he said. “An accompanying person does not become a labour inspector and may not independently demand entry, question employees, demand documents, issue instructions or exercise coercive powers.”

According to Koen, taking politicians or activist groups into workplaces for publicity or intimidation “would be legally questionable ... It could amount to using the inspection power for an improper purpose, particularly if the accompanying persons direct the inspection or interact coercively with workers or employers.”

Any entry of any premises without lawful permission/authority is trespassing, in other words illegal. Unless the relevant inspector can show his/her credentials or a warrant to permit inspection and entrance, the search or inspection will be illegal. — Dr Llewelyn Curlewis, University of Pretoria

Dr Llewelyn Curlewis, a senior lecturer in the faculty of law at the University of Pretoria, said anyone entering the premises without lawful authority would be trespassing.

“Any entry of any premises without lawful permission/authority is trespassing, in other words illegal. Unless the relevant inspector can show his/her credentials or a warrant to permit inspection and entrance, the search or inspection will be illegal,” he said.

In many cases, business owners voluntarily allow everyone present onto the premises, he said. “Most often the business owner gives oral consent to enter to all persons present. Then obviously it is legal because the owner freely and voluntarily allowed it to happen.”

On whether inspectors need a complaint before visiting a business, both experts said they do not.

Curlewis said inspections often follow complaints but “random inspections from time to time are allowed by law to ensure compliance to legislation”.

Koen said the BCEA distinguishes between routine inspections and investigations into complaints. “The structure of the BCEA therefore permits routine, proactive, targeted or randomly selected compliance inspections, even where no particular worker has lodged a complaint.”

Both experts said inspectors’ powers have limits.

Koen said labour inspectors may enter workplaces without a warrant or prior notice at a reasonable time to enforce employment laws but the premises “must not be a private home”.

A labour inspector does not automatically become an immigration officer and does not acquire powers of arrest, detention, deportation or immigration status determination — Koen

Curlewis said inspections must be carried out professionally. “Such inspections must be done responsibly, respectfully, during reasonable hours and with the minimum encroachment to an owner’s rights. A notice is always preferable, but not always required since instances may exist that will make notifying someone in advance defeat the purpose of the exercise.”

If inspectors discover possible immigration offences during an inspection, both experts said the matter should be handed over to the appropriate authorities. “In that instance, the SA Police Service or immigration officers must be contacted to intervene,” said Curlewis.

Koen said labour inspectors enforce employment laws, not immigration legislation. “A labour inspector does not automatically become an immigration officer and does not acquire powers of arrest, detention, deportation or immigration status determination.”

He said immigration investigations, arrests and deportations fall under immigration officers and, in some cases, the police acting in terms of the Immigration Act.

Asked what would amount to an abuse of labour inspection powers, Koen said it would include using inspections for purposes unrelated to enforcing labour laws. Examples include:

conducting an inspection primarily as an immigration raid;

political demonstration or publicity event;

allowing politicians or activists to accompany inspectors when they are not genuinely required to assist; and

allowing accompanying people to question workers or demand documents.

Curlewis said inspectors must also respect constitutional rights during inspections.

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