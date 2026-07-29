From being an unemployed graduate to creating jobs through farming

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Mbatsane Mmeli Xolane from Mpumalanga didn’t allow unemployment to define him, choosing instead to create his future through farming.

The 27-year-old from Mgobodzi village not only earns a living from cultivating vegetables but is also creating jobs and donating fresh vegetables to local schools and vulnerable community members.

Xolane farms on 3ha of land and has five employees. In a good season, he fills the entire farm with different types of produce.

[ How communities grow hope through food gardens to combat hungerOpens in new window ]

He sells his vegetables at local markets and to traders. He also has a partnership with a company called Phambili Ngombono that supplies private schools and a hospital.

Moosa Gungu from Magudu, who runs a catering business and a food kitchen, is a beneficiary of the initiative.

She receives fresh vegetables for free to use in the meals she provides for the less fortunate. “The vegetables make a huge difference as I am able to cook nutritious food,” said Gungu.

Xolane said farming became his path after struggling to find employment following his studies as a safety officer in the mining sector.

“When I finished college, I couldn’t find work. My father encouraged me to start farming.”

Mbatsane Mmeli Xolane, owner of Jim Farmers Primary Co-operative Limited, in a field filled with cabbages. Picture: (supplied )

His father, who farmed sugar cane and maize, became his biggest inspiration and encouraged him to continue the family’s farming journey by getting a bigger plot outside their family home.

“My parents wanted me to continue with farming so I can help create job opportunities for other people,” he said.

Operating from 6.30am to 2.30pm, Xolane grows vegetables, including spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, chillies, cabbages and green peppers, and cultivates avocado trees.

Farming has become his full-time occupation, but he said it has not been without challenges.

Heavy rainfall, heatwaves and pests are some of the biggest obstacles affecting production. Despite the setbacks, Xolane said he remains committed to maintaining quality and expanding his business.

He began donating fresh vegetables to local schools and community members last year whenever he had sufficient harvests. About 10 people benefit directly from the initiative, receiving fresh produce that supplements household meals.

Leah Mkhatshwa, a teacher at Magudu Primary School, said they use the vegetables to add to what the government provides under the school feeding scheme programme. Xolane gives them spinach, tomatoes and green peppers.

“The partnership with Xolane has helped the school, as we are able to provide nutritious food for our pupils, and we provide packages to the less fortunate to take home,” Mkhatshwa said.

Looking ahead, Xolane said he hopes to expand production, invest in better farming equipment and create more employment opportunities. He also hopes to grow his community outreach by sharing farming knowledge with young people and encouraging others to consider farming as a viable career.

“I want to inspire young farmers, create more employment and support local food security,” he said.

His message to young people is: “Never underestimate farming. Agriculture is not only about growing crops or raising livestock. It is a business and a career that can create job opportunities and make a real difference in people’s lives.”

TimesLIVE