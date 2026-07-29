Mamelodi scholar transport driver sentenced to life for raping nine-year-old

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Given Mpho Mphahlele from Mamelodi has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pretoria regional court after being convicted of raping a nine-year-old child. Picture:

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A 41-year-old scholar transport driver has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pretoria regional court for raping a nine-year-old girl.

Given Mpho Mphahlele, from Mamelodi, lured her to his home after dropping off her seven-year-old brother. He gave the children “R4 to buy chicken heads” after the attack that destroyed her innocence, the court heard.

A father of three, he had been employed as a scholar transport driver for two months.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said in June 2021 the victim’s brother was being dropped off at home by Mphahlele after school.

“During one trip, Mphahlele instructed the boy to tell his nine-year-old sister they should visit him at his residence. He also told the child to inform their mother, who was at home, that they were going outside to play. Mphahlele then provided the boy with directions to his house. On arriving home, the boy relayed the message to his sister.”

Following Mphahlele’s instructions, they began the walk to his residence. “Along the way, they encountered Mphahlele driving home. He instructed the children to follow his vehicle. When they arrived at his house, Mphahlele gave the boy money to buy tea bags at a nearby shop.”

A month later, in July 2021, when the victim’s mother was sending her to Mphahlele’s neighbour, the child became distressed and started crying. When her mother asked why, the child disclosed the rape — Lumka Mahanjana, NPA spokesperson

He stopped the girl from accompanying her brother. “After the boy left, he locked the door, undressed himself and the child, and raped her.

“He stopped when the victim’s brother returned and knocked on the door. Mphahlele then dressed himself and the child and threatened to kill the victim’s mother if she disclosed the incident.”

Before they left, he gave the children R4.

“A month later, in July 2021, when the victim’s mother was sending her to Mphahlele’s neighbour, the child became distressed and started crying. When her mother asked why, the child disclosed the rape.”

A case was opened with police and the victim was referred to the Mamelodi Thuthuzela care centre, where she received medical care, psychological support and legal assistance.

Mphahlele was arrested in August that year.

Prosecutor Corrine Sam said Mphahlele had occupied a position of trust as a scholar transport driver entrusted with the safety and wellbeing of children. “Instead, he abused that trust and violated the innocence and dignity of a vulnerable child,” she said.

Mahanjana said the NPA is committed to prosecuting sexual offences, particularly those committed against children. Victims of gender-based violence are encouraged to make use of the services provided through its Thuthuzela care centres.

TimesLIVE