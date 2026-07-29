Miss Universe Uganda finalist honours slain friend Karabo Mokoena

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Miss Universe Uganda finalist Mitchelle Daka has shared an emotional tribute to her late South African best friend, Karabo Mokoena, saying the 22-year-old’s murder changed the course of her life and inspired the woman she is becoming today.

Speaking on her podcast, The Grounded Woman Initiative, Daka reflected on losing Mokoena in 2017, describing the experience as deeply traumatic and one that pushed her to live more intentionally.

“On today’s episode, we’re diving a bit deeper, and we’re sharing a bit more about how to keep your softness and your femininity, especially in a world that is constantly asking a lot from you and testing so many aspects of yourself as well,” said Daka.

Daka said she met Mokoena at university at the age of 21.

“So when I was 21, I went to university in South Africa, and I met this incredible girl, and we ended up becoming best friends very quickly. She latched onto me so fast. But anyways, we ended up becoming really close friends and being friends with her was the most incredible two years of my life,” she said.

Daka said Mokoena’s warmth and openness left a lasting impression.

“I’d never seen someone wear their heart on their sleeve the way she did. She jumped at every opportunity. She allowed herself to be in the presence of other people and really be present, network, make people feel good, make people feel seen, and I didn’t know it at the time, just because I was always a bit quieter and more reserved, but I was really learning a lot from her during that process,” she said.

She recalled the dreams they shared as young women.

“We used to plan about how we were going to get married and have babies and how she was going to be the next Bonang Matheba because she was so well-spoken and she was so inspired by her, and I was going to be Gigi Hadid, and that was going to be the tag team,” said Daka.

Daka said they worked well together.

“We were so different, but we worked so well together. To be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever loved someone as much as I love that girl. It’s hard to explain because I know everyone has friends, but we were extremely co-dependent,” she said.

Daka said losing Mokoena shattered her.

“It was a very different dynamic for me, but I leaned into it because she was that special of a human being. Losing her broke me in ways I have no words to explain. It was deeply, deeply traumatic for me. And it changed my perspective on the world in the sense that I realised I don’t want to live my life in the background anymore,” she said.

She said the tragedy could easily have caused her to become cynical.

“That is when things really started to change for me because at that point, everything felt like it was pushing me to really become hard-hearted and believe the worst in the world because you never really think that at 21 years old, your best friend is going to be murdered by her boyfriend,” said Daka.

“It’s things you hear about on Netflix and TV. You never think it’s going to happen to you. It actually felt quite surreal for a really long time because you’re just like, ‘That happened to me? And that happened to my best friend?’” she said.

Mokoena’s murder sent shockwaves across South Africa and became one of the country’s most prominent cases highlighting the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide.

On April 28 2017, the 22-year-old was murdered in Sandton by her former boyfriend, Sandile Mantsoe. Court proceedings revealed that Mokoena had been subjected to abuse during their relationship before she was stabbed to death.

After the murder, Mantsoe placed her body in a refuse bin before transporting it to an open field in Lyndhurst where he attempted to conceal the crime. Mokoena’s burnt remains were discovered the next day.

The case sparked nationwide outrage and protests with the hashtag #MenAreTrash gaining widespread traction on social media as South Africans demanded stronger action against gender-based violence.

In May 2018, the Johannesburg high court convicted Mantsoe of murder, assault and defeating the ends of justice. He was sentenced to 32 years’ imprisonment after the court found he had shown no remorse for the killing.

Now 29, Daka is among the top 15 finalists competing for the inaugural Miss Universe Uganda crown. Representing Budaka District in Uganda’s Eastern Region, she advocates for mental health and emotional awareness.

According to the Miss Universe Uganda organisation, her vision is “to help create a generation of self-aware, resilient and emotionally connected individuals who are equipped to navigate life’s challenges while making a positive impact in their communities”.

The organisation describes Daka’s role model as “the woman I am continuously becoming”.

“Every experience, challenge and lesson motivates me to grow into the best version of myself and to live a life rooted in purpose, authenticity and impact. I believe that true transformation begins with understanding yourself and embracing your journey,” she said.

The Miss Universe Uganda 2026 finale will take place on August 1 at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, where Uganda will crown its first Miss Universe titleholder.

The winner will go on to represent Uganda at the 75th Miss Universe pageant scheduled to be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24.

TimesLIVE