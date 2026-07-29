Police hunt suspects after man ‘killed by mob’ in Limpopo village

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Police have opened a murder investigation after Phuti Joseph Kwenaite, 37, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of community members in Bloodriver, Limpopo. Picture:

The police have opened a murder case after a 37-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of community members in Bloodriver village, Moletjie, outside Polokwane.

The incident happened in the early hours on July 27.

Police said officers from Seshego were on patrol at about 8.20am when they received a report of a murder in the area.

“When police arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying in a street and covered with a sheet,” said police.

The victim had suffered severe head injuries. Emergency medical services were called to the scene and declared him dead.

The man was identified by a family member as 37-year-old Phuti Joseph Kwenaite, a resident of Bloodriver.

Preliminary investigations suggest Kwenaite was allegedly assaulted by a group of community members.

“The motive behind the brutal attack is yet to be established as investigations continue,” said police.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could help identify or arrest those responsible to contact:

the investigating officer, Sgt Zacharia Mothata, on 071-646-3347;

the Crime Stop number 08600-10111;

the nearest police station; or

submit information through the MySAPS app.

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