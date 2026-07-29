Police pledge crackdown after Ngizwe Mchunu-led Hillbrow protest

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The Hillbrow acting station commander has committed to a joint operation targeting drugs, hijacked buildings and undocumented immigrants following a meeting with anti-illegal immigration activist Ngizwe Mchunu and Johannesburg leaders on Wednesday.

The commitment came after Mchunu led a march from Kwa Mai Mai through parts of Johannesburg to the Hillbrow police station, where he sought feedback on a memorandum handed over on June 30.

While marchers remained outside the station, Mchunu and Joburg leaders met privately with the station commander.

During the meeting, community leaders reiterated concerns about drug trafficking, alleged police corruption, hijacked buildings and undocumented immigration in Hillbrow.

They also called for regular operations involving the police, the department of home affairs and other government departments.

Ngizwe Mchunu led a small group to Hillbrow police station on Wednesday, where the group met with the station commander to get feedback on the memorandum submitted on the 30th of June. #TimesLive @TimesLiveNews pic.twitter.com/xYBEOWBzjy — Malwande Nzimande (@MalwandeNz24572) July 29, 2026

Responding to the concerns, station commander Colonel Marite said police were already working to address crime in the area and committed to partnering with community leaders.

He said a planning meeting would be held on August 5 with the leadership to finalise a joint operation involving police, the department of home affairs and social housing authorities. The operation will focus on hijacked buildings, suspected drug hotspots and the enforcement of immigration laws.

The station commander also said crime in Hillbrow had decreased since the community marches began and thanked demonstrators for conducting themselves peacefully.

Mchunu welcomed the commitment but urged police to also carry out unannounced operations.

“We agree on the 5th of August, but we also need surprise visits. Hillbrow needs to be born again,” said Mchunu.

After the meeting, TimesLIVE spoke to some of the march participants gathered outside the police station.

Prince “Ingobamakhosi” Ntombela said he was encouraged by the outcome but wanted to see action.

“We are happy as the community, but we will not stop fighting. We don’t want to march the whole year. We are tired of listening. We now want action. We want to do door-to-door operations, not only march in the streets,” he said.

Another participant, Sibonga Nkomo, said he joined the march because he wanted authorities to tackle drug dealing.

“I am here to support the march to stand against drugs that are sold to our brothers. We seriously don’t want that, and the police must stop taking the side of drug dealers. We are hoping that after this, job opportunities will open because we want jobs,” said Nkomo.

Hillbrow police pledge action after Ngizwe Mchunu-led march. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Hillbrow police pledge action after Ngizwe Mchunu-led march. (Thapelo Morebudi)

TimesLIVE