Police reassure public there is no shortage of rape evidence collection kits

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The ministry of police has assured the public that rape evidence collection kits remain available nationwide and additional stock is being distributed. Picture:

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The police ministry has assured South Africans that rape evidence collection kits are available across the country, saying there is no shortage of kits for adults and children.

The assurance comes as gender-based violence and femicide continue to be one of the country’s biggest challenges, with survivors relying on timely forensic evidence to help bring perpetrators to justice.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said the public should be assured that rape evidence collection kits remain available nationwide.

The ministry said the South African Police Service remained committed to ensuring every survivor of sexual violence is treated with dignity, compassion and urgency.

It said rape evidence collection kits play a vital role in criminal investigations because they allow forensic evidence to be collected, helping to strengthen cases and hold perpetrators accountable in court.

“Additional kits are being distributed as part of ongoing procurement and replenishment processes. These deliveries are proceeding as planned to ensure facilities remain adequately stocked and services to victims are not interrupted.”

TimesLIVE