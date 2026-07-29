POLL | What do you think about MK Party’s latest leadership shake-up?

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Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party take part in a march through Durban. Picture:

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In its latest organisational shake-up, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president Jacob Zuma announced the immediate dissolution of the party’s presidential task team (PTT), replacing it with a newly formed strategic presidential team (SPT).

According to a formal statement issued by the party, the decision was taken under Section 7(2)(h) of the MK Party constitution to consolidate control and streamline operations across the organisation.

The newly formed SPT now sits as the highest decision-making and strategic leadership body, assuming full secretariat, governance and financial powers.

The overhaul follows recurring questions about organisational discipline and internal communication channels. Immediately after the transition, the new leadership structure enforced strict media protocols across the party’s public representatives.

While the party leadership maintains that centralising authority will prepare the organisation for upcoming electoral challenges and ensure a unified front, critics point to the frequent structural changes as evidence of power struggles and central top-down control.

Is tighter control over public representatives necessary for the party’s survival, or will it stifle internal debate?

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