Six people die in fire at Eastern Cape shop

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Police in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest docket after six foreign nationals died in a fire at a business premises on Tsomo Main Street on Tuesday.

Only one person managed to escape the blaze, and at this stage, police suspect no foul play as investigations continue.

According to the police, at about 3.40am officers on patrol heard a loud explosive sound near the Tsomo police station.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the officers immediately drove towards the station to investigate and, on detecting a strong smell of smoke, traced it to a store known as MAA Cash and Carry.

“Officers discovered huge flames emanating from the building and rushed to the back of the shop, where people were known to be residing,” Gantana said.

Gantana said that on arrival, officers established that multiple people were trapped inside the shop.

“[Officers] attempted to gain entry, along with private security personnel and members of the local community who came to assist. Despite their combined rescue efforts, only one person managed to escape. Sadly, six other occupants succumbed to the fire,” she said.

“All necessary role players were summoned to the scene, including Emergency Medical Services, South African Police Service members, provincial Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) and members of the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC),” she said.

Despite challenges posed by thick smoke and rainy weather, firefighters on the scene managed to extinguish the blaze, and all six burnt bodies were recovered.

Gantana said the deceased have since been identified by their employer.

TimesLIVE