Snow falls in Drakensberg as KZN teams monitor roads and flood risk

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Snow blankets parts of the Drakensberg as KwaZulu-Natal authorities monitor roads, rainfall and communities at risk of flooding amid severe winter weather. Picture:

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Snow has fallen in parts of the Drakensburg as heavy rain and cold weather continue to affect KwaZulu-Natal, with authorities monitoring roads and communities that could be at risk of flooding.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) teams had been monitoring roads throughout the night and into the morning.

By 10am, RTI teams reported snowfall in the Drakensberg mountains, including at Sani Pass and Mount Fletcher. Rain was falling in Kokstad, while Underberg was experiencing rain and mist.

Duma said grader operators were on standby to clear snow before it accumulated to more than 30cm. He said Van Reenen’s Pass between Harrismith and Ladysmith was also being monitored and would be closed if necessary to prevent motorists becoming stranded on the N3.

Along the coast, human settlements teams reported light drizzle in parts of Durban and other municipalities. Officials were keeping a watch on low-lying areas and informal settlements that could be affected if the rain worsened.

The teams visited Quarry Heights informal settlement as part of ongoing monitoring. Duma said more than 170 rooms had been made available at the newly acquired Montclair Lodge to accommodate families who may be left homeless if flooding forces them to leave their homes.

He said work to improve flood resilience was also continuing. Engineers from the department of transport have installed culverts on some bridges to reduce the risk of water collecting on roads, while construction is continuing on the Quarry Heights bridge, which was partially destroyed during the 2022 floods. Gabions are being installed to prevent soil erosion and restore the bridge’s sidewalks.

Duma said he was pleased with the work being done by teams from the departments of transport and human settlements as they continued to monitor conditions and respond to the adverse weather.

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