South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

The Bafana Bafana star was murdered in 2014.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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