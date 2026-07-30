Department denials follow flooding at Mthatha old-age home

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The Eastern Cape department of social development says it was unaware of a leaking roof at the Empilweni Old Age Home in Mthatha until heavy rainfall this week exposed the problem.

The department’s response came after ATM leader Vuyo Zungula shared a video on social media on Wednesday showing water pouring through the roof of the facility, with floodwater covering parts of the floor while elderly residents remained in their beds. The video prompted concerns over the living conditions of elderly residents.

“This is Empilweni Old Age Home in Mthatha. We were there a few weeks ago, and we informed the minister of all the issues that make the stay of the elderly unbearable. It is troubling the minister ignored us,” Zungula said in his post.

He said when it rained, water dripped on to the beds of the elderly. “This is not how the elderly and vulnerable should be treated, we will hold the minister accountable for this,” said Zungula.

In a statement sent to TimesLIVE, the department said it had only become aware of the leaking roof after the disruptive rain on Tuesday and immediately dispatched officials to assess the situation.

“Immediately, social workers were dispatched to assess the condition of the older persons affected. The board of directors was advised to immediately remove the affected residents to a safer cottage which was done on the same day (July 28),” the department said.

It added that corrective measures were already under way. “The department has commenced action aimed at correcting complaints that were received and discussed with the board of directors.“

The department said it had received numerous enquiries regarding conditions at the facility and sought to clarify its role. “While the department subsidises a variety of services for older individuals, it does not own or operate residential frail care facilities, independent living or assisted living facilities. Each facility maintains its own admission criteria and payment structures.”

However, notwithstanding that, the department was also guided by the Older Persons Act promoting the well-being, safety and security of older persons. “It was for this reason that the department activated, immediately, its senior staff when allegations of poor living conditions emerged at Empilweni Old Age Home.”

The department said Empilweni was a registered non-profit organisation that received government funding, but was managed by its own board of directors. “It has been allocated over R2m for the current financial year, which is paid in two tranches. The funds are for the general welfare of the older persons.

“Maintenance and repairs to buildings ought to be generated from resident fees managed by the board of directors,” the department said, adding that it conducted regular monitoring visits focused on compliance with norms and standards, governance and financial management.

The latest controversy is not the first time the Mthatha facility has come under scrutiny.

In July 2011, then Eastern Cape social development MEC Pemmy Majodina visited Empilweni after allegations of fraud, abuse and mismanagement levelled against staff and management.

At the time, Majodina vowed to get to the bottom of the allegations and inspect conditions at the home.

During her visit, residents did not openly complain about ill-treatment. Then departmental spokesperson Gcobani Maswana suggested residents may have been reluctant to speak out for fear of victimisation.

TimesLIVE