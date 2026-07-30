Dodgy will left to ‘Woolies store manager son’ declared invalid

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In a lengthy ruling handed down recently, Durban high court judge Mahendra Chetty has now declared that a hastily drafted will, dated February 1 2022, is null and void.

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Durban pensioner John Peters, who died a day before his 91st birthday, had always intended to leave his multimillion-rand estate in equal shares to five charities.

But a week before he died, when reportedly frail and confused, he changed his mind and, in a hastily drafted will, left everything to a local Woolworths store manager.

In a ruling handed down recently, Durban high court judge Mahendra Chetty has now declared that will, dated February 1 2022, null and void.

He found that the entire thread of Leonard Moodley’s evidence ― that Peters considered him to be a “son” ― had the hallmarks of a “carefully thought out plan to take advantage of the vulnerable position of a frail old man who befriended someone at a local department store”.

Chetty ruled that Peters’s previous will, dated September 29 2020 ― leaving his estate jointly to the Animal Anti-Cruelty League, the Highway Hospice Association, the South African Guide Dogs Association, the KwaZulu-Natal Society for the Blind and the SPCA ― was valid.

The charities took the matter to court after Peters’s long-term financial adviser Elize de Waal expressed “horror” when learning that Moodley, who she had never met, was now the sole beneficiary.

Peters was described by witnesses as being a “bubbly” English gentleman. Following the death of his wife, age and ill health took its toll and he moved out of his Musgrave home into Tuinsig care centre in 2021.

In her evidence during the trial, De Waal said after Peters died on February 8, she was contacted by Moodley ― a manager at Woolworths in Musgrave Centre ― who said he had the “last will of Uncle John” and hoped to meet her to “work out a way forward and see how they could assist each other”.

He then sent her an e-mail, with the will, saying “you are also aware that Uncle John and I were extremely close”. He claimed Linda Louis ― another Woolworth employee who had drafted the disputed will ― was another close friend.

De Waal said she had never met Moodley, though Peters had told her he was a manager at Woolworths, which he frequented before moving to Tuinsig.

While Moodley later claimed that Peters referred to him as his son, she said she only ever heard him say he was the manager from Woolworths.

She said she had visited Peters on January 25 after hearing that “opportunists” were visiting him. He had told her “I am not stupid” and “I know what they are trying to do.”

He had confirmed his wish that the charities would be the beneficiaries of his estate.

Matron Heidi de Busser testified that on February 1, she saw Moodley with two women in his room. She recognised one of them as Thandeka Mchunu from Woolworths.

Peters was propped up in his chair with pillows at either side with Moodley wanting to feed him.

Later that afternoon, a nurse reported that Peters was very frail and confused and he could only respond with yes and no answers.

Staff then reported that they had seen Moodley was kneeling on the floor with papers in front of Peters and trying to give him a pen. Moodley repeatedly asked him to sign the papers and Peters repeatedly said no.

Moodley, in his evidence, insisted that he had met Peters and his wife in 2017 when he rescued them by firing a paintball gun at would-be robbers after they had a puncture on the M13.

He said they had then formed a close bond and, when he was living at Tuinsig, Peters had asked him to call him “abba”.

He said he was “surprised” to hear that he was the sole beneficiary but not completely so, as Peters had sent him a WhatsApp message indicating such.

However, De Waal and nursing staff said Peters was not technologically proficient, was unable to type and, when he did, messages resembled gibberish.

It was suggested that Moodley had typed the messages himself.

Linda Louis, who admitted to drafting the disputed will, said she knew Peters because he came into the store. When he moved to Tuinsig ― where he was deeply unhappy ― she and Moodley would visit him.

One day, in Moodley’s absence, Peters had asked her to write down what he was dictating. He said he wished to “leave everything to Leonard, his son”.

After doing an internet search, and printing out a pro forma will document, she discovered that it had to be witnessed “for it to be legit”.

She arranged for Mchunu to accompany her to Tuinsig during their lunch break on February 1.

Judge Chetty also heard conflicting evidence from two handwriting experts, one whom said the signature was fraudulent and the other (for Moodley) that “it was more likely than not that the signature was authentic.”

On a balance of probabilities, he ruled in favour of the former.

He said the evidence showed that the “son” designation was a later device, orchestrated by Moodley and the inference was irresistible that Moodley was aware of the will and its contents before the death of Peters.

Moodley, who was ordered to pay the costs of the application, has noted an intention to apply for leave to appeal.