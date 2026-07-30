GoFundMe launched for Zimbabwe funerals after UK murders

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Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, with her daughters daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five. Picture:

The family of a Zimbabwean woman and her two daughters murdered in Britain has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of repatriating their bodies, funeral arrangements and related expenses.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, is accused by UK police of the murders of his wife Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, five.

The fundraiser campaign comes as relatives prepare to take their bodies from the UK to Zimbabwe.

According to the Khumalo and Magonya Families, access to the victims’ funds is proving “complex and lengthy” given the circumstances of their passing, hence the need for funds to lay them to rest in a timely manner.

The family has authorised their aunt Sharon Khumalo to establish, set up and manage the GoFundMe campaign on their behalf and to co-ordinate the funds raised.

The campaign initially set a fundraising target of £10,000 (R222,768), and by Thursday morning it had raised £16,530 (R368,235) through more than 400 donations.

“Our family is sincerely encouraged at this great outpouring of compassion and a desire to lend a hand as we navigate this path. We are humbled and eternally grateful. We have lost a daughter, a sister and two grand daughters. The world will never be the same again,” said the family.

After fleeing the UK on July 4, Ndodana was arrested by police in Kensington, Johannesburg, on July 10. He was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm handgun.

He has abandoned bail in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court and his matter is expected back in court on August 27 to allow ballistic investigations on the firearm to conclude.

The UK has expressed an intention to bring extradition proceedings.

TimesLIVE