Man dies, three injured in Germiston house fire

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A charred body was found after a blaze destroyed a seven-room house in Germiston on Thursday. Picture:

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A man died and three people were injured after a fire destroyed a seven-room house in Leondale, Germiston, on Thursday.

City of Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services spokesperson William Ntladi said firefighters were called to Antelope Avenue shortly before midday after receiving reports that a house was engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived, the roof had already collapsed, and all seven rooms were burning.

Ntladi said the man’s charred body was later found beneath rubble in one of the rooms. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene. He had sustained severe burn injuries.

Three other adults, a man and two women, suffered superficial burn wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze before it spread to neighbouring structures. They saved two outside buildings, including one with a thatched roof, as well as two vehicles parked under a nearby carport. Several household items were also recovered.

Emergency crews safely extinguished three burning gas cylinders and placed them in a swimming pool to cool, preventing a possible further hazard.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The scene was handed over to the SAPS for further investigation and the deceased’s body was taken to a forensic pathology facility.

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