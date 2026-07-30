POLL | What’s your take on Gauteng taking over Oprah’s school?

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The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls’ founder, Oprah Winfrey, is stepping away from the institution.

Oprah Winfrey has officially announced that the iconic Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (Owlag) will conclude its operations as a residential boarding school in Henley on Klip at the end of the 2027 academic year.

After nearly two decades and more than 1,000 graduates, the campus will be transferred to the Gauteng department of education.

Instead of running a single flagship campus, Winfrey’s foundation is pivoting to a nationwide scholarship programme.

According to representatives, funding students in high-performing schools throughout South Africa will allow the initiative to support at least twice as many young women.

While many praise the move as a more scalable way to broaden educational access, others worry about losing a world-class, dedicated incubator for high-achieving young women as well as the future standard of the physical campus once the government takes over.