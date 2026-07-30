RAF ordered to pay R3.7m to brain-damaged street vendor

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A street vender has been awarded R3.7m by court after suffering severe injuries in a 2021 crash. File photo:

The Mpumalanga High Court has ordered the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to pay more than R3.7m to a man whose severe brain injury and permanent disabilities left him unable to work after a 2021 crash.

Acting judge PD Kekana awarded Bright Maseko, 36, a total of R3,734,283.10 — made up of R2.1m for general damages and R1.6m for loss of earnings — after finding that the injuries he suffered had destroyed his ability to earn a living. At the time of the crash, Maseko was self-employed selling food at a taxi rank and also doubled up as a gardener.

Maseko was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision on March 1 2021. The RAF had already accepted 100% liability for the crash, leaving the court to decide how much compensation he should receive.

The court heard that after the accident Maseko was not able to return to work because of his injuries.

Medical experts told the court that Maseko suffered:

a fractured left collarbone;

a fractured left elbow that left the joint dysfunctional; and

a fractured left kneecap.

But it was the evidence about his traumatic brain injury that became the most important factor in the case.

The evidence shows that the patient suffered a severe to very severe head injury resulting in him being significantly compromised cognitively with slurred speech, slowing of movement and thought process — Acting judge PD Kekana

Neurosurgeon Dr P Miller testified that Maseko had suffered a major traumatic brain injury. He said the brain injury explained why Maseko’s recovery was unusually slow and why he continued to suffer serious neurological problems.

According to the evidence accepted by the court, Maseko was left with:

slurred speech;

weakness on the left side of his face;

problems using his right arm and lower limbs;

poor memory; and

cognitive impairment.

He also suffered post-traumatic amnesia that lasted for weeks after the crash.

Kekana said the evidence showed Maseko had suffered a “severe to very severe head injury” that left him significantly impaired.

“The evidence shows that the patient suffered a severe to very severe head injury resulting in him being significantly compromised cognitively with slurred speech, slowing of movement and thought process,” the judge said.

The court also accepted evidence from psychologists and occupational therapists that Maseko’s brain injury, combined with his physical injuries, depression and anxiety, meant he was no longer employable.

Experts found he struggled with attention, memory, planning, learning and speech. They also said he depended on others for many daily activities and would battle even in a sympathetic work environment.

During cross-examination, the RAF highlighted that Maseko had been intoxicated when he was admitted to hospital, suggesting alcohol could have affected his condition

His physical injuries also played a major role. The court heard that Maseko continued to suffer:

persistent throat pain that affected his ability to eat;

headaches;

constant pain in his arms and legs;

fatigue; and

psychological trauma, including suicidal thoughts and flashbacks of the accident.

The RAF did not call any medical experts to challenge the evidence. Instead it relied on cross-examining Dr Miller.

The fund’s main defence was to question whether Maseko’s condition was really caused by a severe brain injury. During cross-examination, the RAF highlighted that Maseko had been intoxicated when he was admitted to hospital, suggesting alcohol could have affected his condition.

Miller accepted that intoxication can mask the seriousness of injuries but explained that alcohol normally leaves the body within six to 12 hours. He testified that Maseko continued to show slurred speech, restlessness and incontinence well after that period, proving the symptoms were caused by brain damage rather than alcohol.

The RAF also argued that much higher contingency deductions should be applied when calculating Maseko’s loss of earnings. It proposed deductions of 35% for past income and 40% for future income, while Maseko’s legal team argued for 5% and 15%.

Judge Kekana rejected the RAF’s approach, saying the evidence overwhelmingly showed Maseko would never return to work. The judge accepted the lower contingency deductions and the actuary’s calculations.

In the end, the court ruled that the compensation was fair in light of Maseko’s age, the seriousness of his injuries and their lifelong impact, and also ordered the RAF to cover his future medical treatment through a statutory undertaking.

Sowetan