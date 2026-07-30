Sassa fraud crackdown delays payments for thousands

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Sassa pensioners and people standing waiting to be paid. Beneficiaries are facing long waits and hardship amid intensified fraud checks. photo Fredlin Adriaan

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As the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) clamps down on fraud, some beneficiaries affected by the process say they have been left stranded and are battling to make ends meet, as they have not received their grants for months after their accounts were flagged for review.

Linece from Bishop Lavis in Cape Town, who was receiving child support and the care dependency grant, said she was flagged for review in September 2025 when she received a payment of R1,700 from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

She said she was working, receiving payment of R4,800 to R5,000 a month and applied for UIF after her contract ended.

“That’s when I received an SMS for review in September 2025. I have been up and down to Sassa’s office in Bellville since October 2025,” she said.

“In April 2026, I finally submitted my documents; in June I enquired how far my application is. They told me to reapply, as I’m under review, it can take up to two months. The review still hasn’t been attended to in July. I enquired again and it’s the same thing — I’m under review.

“They need to investigate my income which can take up to six months. In the middle of July, I went to make an appointment at the Centre of Excellence in Bishop Lavis. My appointment for application is September,” she said.

Linece said she has been barely surviving.

“It’s a real struggle, I am now depending on my aunt to help me with groceries and other stuff. It’s really difficult without the grant,” she said.

Sunday Times previously reported that government said it will review more than 350,000 social grants during the 2026/27 financial year in an effort to strengthen the integrity of the social assistance system, with the aim to curb fraud and save an estimated R1.5bn for the fiscus.

Social development minister Dina Pule said the reviews are required by law and are intended to ensure that grants continue to reach only those who qualify.

Pule said improvements in data verification systems had enabled Sassa to identify more than 420,000 grants for review during the 2025/26 financial year.

Of those, more than 240,000 reviews were completed, while about 160,000 beneficiaries did not complete the process.

“For 2026/27, we are targeting to review over 350,000, projecting to save about R1.5bn for the government fiscus which can be redirected to fund other government priorities,” she said.

Shirley Matlou from Mokopane in Limpopo is facing the same predicament. She said she received a message to go to the nearest Sassa office for a review.

For 2026/27, we are targeting to review over 350,000, projecting to save about R1.5bn for the government fiscus which can be redirected to fund other government priorities. — Social development minister Dina Pule

The 28-year-old said she went to Bakenberg Sassa office, but received no help and was met with rude staff.

“They told me to go back to where I’ve registered my child grant,” she said.

Matlou said she had originally registered for the grant in North West but had moved to Mokopane.

She said she was told that they need her child’s fingerprints and that it was flagged that she is employed even when it’s not the case.

“I tried to explain to them that I cannot go to North West, but they didn’t want to understand my situation and assist me. They said when they input my ID number it shows that I am employed,” Matlou said.

She said she hasn’t received her grant for a month and has been going to the Sassa offices but has received no assistance.

She too said she is barely surviving.

“I live with my sister’s children. My mother tries to help me when she can from her old-age grant. I really need that grant to help me with my child’s needs. The staff at the office are rude,” Matlou said.

Silindile Mtolo from Pietermaritzburg said she did her review on April 21, after she didn’t get paid.

“In April I went there. I was told to bring my children for fingerprints and all the documents they needed — March school report, statements from the bank. I have submitted [them],” she said.

The mother of two children, aged three and 12, said when she went back to the Sassa office in June to enquire about what was happening, she was told that the person doing reviews was in training and hadn’t started reviewing files.

“It’s been silent since then, no message, no grant, nothing,” Mtolo said.

Under the Social Assistance Act, Sassa must periodically review grants to confirm beneficiaries still meet the qualifying criteria, while recipients are required to report changes in their financial or marital circumstances.

Pule said the reviews should not be viewed as an attempt to reduce social support, describing grants as essential for millions of vulnerable South Africans.

She said South Africa’s social assistance programme has grown from 2.7-million beneficiaries in 1994 to about 19-million people today.

To strengthen fraud prevention, Pule said Sassa has expanded its biometric verification system, which links in real time with the department of home affairs to verify applicants’ identities.

She further announced that more than 1,000 contract workers are being recruited across the country to assist with grant applications and reviews, while Sassa offices will extend operating hours.

Home visits will continue for beneficiaries aged over 75 and those who are frail.