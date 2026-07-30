Two wanted fugitives arrested in Free State after years on the run

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Police arrested two suspects in separate operations conducted over the past 48 hours. Picture:

The South African Police Service’s (SAPS’) provincial tracking team in the Free State has arrested two long-wanted suspects in separate operations conducted over the past 48 hours, as part of Operation Shanela II.

In a statement, Free State SAPS spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the arrests marked significant progress in bringing long-standing fugitives to justice.

“On July 28, at approximately 12.40pm, members of the provincial tracking team successfully executed three outstanding warrants of arrest in Bloemfontein. The suspect, 45-year-old Tshepiso Letoane, was circulated as a wanted person in connection with multiple serious charges spanning several years: 2016 — attempted murder; 2018 — fraud and forgery; 2024 — illegal possession of drugs. Following diligent intelligence-led tracking, team members located and arrested Letoane behind the Bloemfontein Tourism Centre,” said Kareli.

According to Kareli, information gathered by investigators indicated that Letoane had abandoned his previous known addresses in Langenhovenpark and Brandwag, where he had lived with his wife, and was living as a homeless person in the Bloemfontein CBD in an effort to evade arrest.

In a separate operation conducted on July 29, at about 10.30am, members of the Provincial Tracking Team executed a warrant of arrest in Welkom linked to a business robbery and armed robbery case originating from Thubelisha in Thabong.

The suspect, 43-year-old Donald Monyobi, was initially arrested on October 11 2013 and had provided authorities with a residential address in Qibing, Zastron.

“After subsequently failing to appear in court, a warrant for his arrest was issued. Following extensive tracing procedures, the team pinpointed Monyobi’s location to a residential house in Welkom where he was taken into custody without incident,” said Kareli.

Both suspects are expected to appear before their respective magistrates’ courts soon.

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