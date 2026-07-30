WATCH | Security guard humiliated by customer gifted with brand-new BMW

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Security guard Teboho Kabayi, who was insulted by a 'millionaire', intends to invest a R30,000 donation in his bakery business and donate to charity. Picture:

Two weeks ago, a BMW client told the dealership’s security guard, Teboho Kabayi, that he would never own one. Today he drives and owns one.

“I am cruising nicely,” Kabayi, 27, told Sowetan on Thursday after receiving a BMW 1 Series as a life-changing gift.

The incident took place about two weeks ago at Kabayi’s workplace at a BMW dealership in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

The video that trended shows Kabayi interacting with the client at the gates of the dealership. The client was driving a BMW and had a passenger who was recording the exchange between the driver and Kabayi.

Two weeks ago, a client at a BMW dealership told the security guard that he will never own the car brand, but today, he does after he was gifted a 1 Series following the humiliating incident that also saw thousands of rands being donated to him. Story to drop at 11.45am. Download… pic.twitter.com/iQBN7MsByB — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 30, 2026

The driver started humiliating Kabayi when he asked which department the visitor was looking for and demanded to scan his licence before he could allow the car to proceed.

The driver shouted at Kabayi that he was a millionaire and that Kabayi would never afford to drive a BMW no matter how hard he worked.

It was Kabayi’s composure that earned him praise and respect on social media as the video was circulated widely. Soon after that, a group of concerned people visited the dealership and donated over R30,000 to him.

“I am so happy. God works in mysterious ways. I wish you could feel how comfortable this car is inside — Teboho Kabayi

On Wednesday a cybersecurity firm, ScaryByte, gave Kabayi his first car — a BMW.

“I am so happy. God works in mysterious ways. I wish you could feel how comfortable this car is inside,” he said on Thursday.

ScaryByte thanked the social media user for publicising Kabayi’s plight.

“He was treated disrespectfully while performing his duties. ScaryByte observed this and intervened. We remain committed to supporting the security industry as an integral part of our responsibilities. We extend our gratitude to all who brought this incident to public attention,” wrote the company on its social media this week.

Kabayi previously told Sowetan that he had forgiven the driver as he assumed that he yelled at him out of frustration.

“I didn’t even get angry, but I could see that he was angry. He asked why I wanted his driver’s licence, as it contained personal information. I explained to him that it was for security reasons and procedure. He then told me that I was cheap and that he was a millionaire,” he said at the time.

He also told the publication that with the money he received as a donation he intends to expand his bakery business and also donate some to charity.

Sowetan