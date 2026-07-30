South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Musa Kekana challenges state’s evidence in ‘Cat’ Matlala case

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Musa Kekana, a co-accused of alleged kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala in an attempted murder trial, is challenging the state’s evidence in the matter on Thursday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Security guard humiliated by customer gifted with brand-new BMW

2

ANC proposes African migration plan to stop violence

3

Work to ensure smooth handover is underway: Gauteng on Oprah Winfrey academy

4

Three South African firms vie to make HIV prevention shot

5

Oprah Winfrey announces closure of her SA school for girls

Related Articles