‘We’ll be back’: Police warn counterfeit market in Joburg

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During the operation in the Johannesburg CBD, authorities seized a range of suspected counterfeit products and arrested several people. Picture:

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The South African Police Service (SAPS) has warned traders involved in the counterfeit goods market that law enforcement operations will continue as authorities intensify efforts to crack down on illicit trade across the country.

Speaking during a major operation in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday, SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said police would not relent in their efforts to dismantle the counterfeit goods trade.

“We are showing this is serious and we’re coming from more stores. Tomorrow the stores might be full again but we won’t rest. Tomorrow, the day after that, we could be back. Rest assured, our members with our external roleplayers, we’ll be back for more,” said Van Wyk.

The operation was led by the police national counterfeit and illicit goods unit and supported by a multidisciplinary team comprising SAPS members, the Gauteng drone unit, public order police, the tactical response team, Johannesburg Central visible policing, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, brand protectors, the national regulator for compulsory specifications, the departments of home affairs and agriculture, the South African Revenue Service, the National Consumer Commission, Gauteng crime prevention wardens and private security companies.

We have consistently maintained that restoring the inner city takes more than cleaning streets. It demands decisive action against the criminality, illegal trading and lawlessness that undermine legitimate businesses and public safety. I welcome this SAPS-led operation. It… pic.twitter.com/3PgvC21Meo — Executive Mayor: @CityofJoburgZA (@DadaMorero) July 29, 2026

Before the operation began, Brig Mark Joseph addressed members gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square and outlined the operational plan.

The raids were co-ordinated by the national counterfeit goods unit under the leadership of Col Wouter Diamond.

During the operation, authorities seized a range of suspected counterfeit products and arrested several individuals.

“We also apprehended individuals suspected to be undocumented foreign nationals. We were able to determine through a verification process by home affairs that nine of them do not have the relevant documentation to be in the country. They face charges of contravening the Immigration Act,” said Van Wyk.

Police also confiscated large quantities of goods believed to be counterfeit.

“Seized items include counterfeit clothing, footwear and bags. We also have several types of electric equipment that will be transported to a dedicated counterfeit depot. The value of the seized items is yet to be determined and that we will communicate in due course,” she said.

Van Wyk said the operation is part of a broader nationwide strategy targeting the illicit goods market.

“This forms part of nationwide efforts to dismantle the illegal trade. Week after week we have these operations. This past month alone we had similar operations in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Limpopo and Free State, where we seized more than R300m worth of counterfeit goods. It is an ongoing effort,” she said.

Van Wyk said the national counterfeit and illicit goods unit was established in 2023 and has rolled out across the country.

She said extensive investigations and intelligence-gathering precede every raid.

“When we come to an operation like this, a lot of groundwork has been done. We do this alongside our brand protectors. They assist us in identifying the items,” she said.

Van Wyk urged consumers to consider the broader consequences of purchasing counterfeit products.

“If we do not address these types of crimes, it leads to legitimate businesses being impacted and ultimately the economy of the country. Illicit goods and contraband goods pose health and safety risks,” she said.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero welcomed the operation, saying law enforcement interventions were critical to efforts aimed at revitalising the city centre.

“We have consistently maintained that restoring the inner city takes more than cleaning streets. It demands decisive action against the criminality, illegal trading and lawlessness that undermine legitimate businesses and public safety. I welcome this SAPS-led operation. It reinforces the work we are driving through our high-impact service delivery programme and integrated bylaw enforcement to restore order and rebuild confidence in Johannesburg’s economic heart.”

TimesLIVE