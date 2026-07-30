Why would a thinker follow that, asks Malema, slamming MacG podcast

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Julius Malema has accused popular podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho of building his brand with attacks on prominent black personalities. Picture:

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Julius Malema has launched a scathing attack on popular podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho, accusing the host of using his platform to depoliticise young South Africans and trivialise serious issues affecting black communities.

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, Malema dismissed the influence of the controversial podcaster and argued that the show’s content distracted young people from meaningful political engagement.

“It’s called MacG Podcast. It’s a political party, that thing. It’s a political party. Its role is to depoliticise the youth. That’s why he drinks alcohol during presentation, making alcohol fashionable and telling those who are calling themselves chillas that when you are chilling you must drink. And then speak loosely, loosely about everything black and African. So cheaply,” said Malema.

The EFF leader went on to accuse MacG of building his brand through controversy and attacks on prominent black personalities.

“Then when we attend to him he says they want to cancel him. He thinks he’s special. He thinks wearing flip-flops is something special. He wears flip-flops and insults and attacks every black person, attacks Minnie Dlamini, attacks all of these things. And what is that,” asked Malema.

Questioning the appeal of the podcast, Malema said he could not understand why critical thinkers would follow the platform.

Malema contrasted MacG’s podcast with other platforms he believes provided more substantive discussions.

“At least Mbuyiseni (Ndlozi) gave you something to listen to. If you want to learn something, he calls people there of stature who think, who talk sense. I was watching him yesterday with that former police commissioner, the white guy,” said Malema.

The EFF leader also sought to downplay MacG’s political influence, referencing the podcast’s support for an independent candidate.

“They registered some boy. I don’t know if he was from the Free State or something, JJ?

“So why would you be worried about MacG? What influence does he have? Let him go and campaign for JJ. So why would you think he’s influential?”

The remarks add to a growing list of controversies involving Podcast and Chill, one of South Africa’s most-watched and discussed podcasts.

The podcast has frequently attracted criticism over interviews and commentary involving high-profile public figures.

Several celebrities have accused the show of spreading rumours, invading privacy and making defamatory statements, while supporters argue it tackles issues and asks questions often avoided by mainstream media.

One of the most significant controversies came in 2025 when MacG faced widespread backlash over comments about media personality Minnie Dlamini. The remarks were widely criticised as misogynistic and drew condemnation from politicians, civil society organisations and members of the public.

The fallout sparked broader debates about accountability in the podcasting industry and whether digital content creators should face greater regulation.

MultiChoice later removed the podcast from its platform while MacG subsequently apologised for the comments.

Despite the repeated controversies, Podcast and Chill remains one of the country’s most influential digital media platforms, attracting millions of views and listeners and regularly shaping conversations on social media.

TimesLIVE