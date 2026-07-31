12 people, including five children, killed in Free State bus crash

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A bus carrying about 60 passengers overturned on the N1 about 24 km north of Trompsburg. Picture:

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Twelve people including five children died in a crash on Thursday night near Trompsburg in the Free State.

The Free State Emergency Medical Services confirmed that a bus carrying about 60 passengers overturned shortly after 9.30pm on the N1, about 24km north of Trompsburg in the direction of Edenburg.

According to the Free State health department, the bus was travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said Emergency Services responded swiftly to the scene, where 66 passengers also sustained injuries and were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The health department said of the 66 patients transported to hospitals, 57 sustained minor injuries, four were critical and five were in serious condition.

He said the RTMC crash investigation team has been deployed to determine the cause of the collision.

“Preliminary investigations are under way and no conclusions will be drawn until all evidence has been examined. The RTMC extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” he said.

RTMC has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when travelling through the area and to follow all instructions from law enforcement officers managing the scene.

Major bus accidents reported in South Africa over the past month (July 2026): July 30–31, 2026 (Free State – N1 near Trompsburg): A bus carrying around 60 passengers travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe overturned on the N1. The crash resulted in 12 fatalities (including five children) and left 66 passengers injured .

A bus carrying around 60 passengers travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe overturned on the N1. The crash resulted in (including five children) and left . July 2, 2026 (Western Cape / Worcester): A passenger bus carrying 78 people from Cape Town to Idutywa, Eastern Cape, overturned shortly after midnight. The accident resulted in 16 fatalities and left 20 people injured.

A passenger bus carrying 78 people from Cape Town to Idutywa, Eastern Cape, overturned shortly after midnight. The accident resulted in and left 20 people injured. July 1, 2026 (Limpopo – Musina): A bus transporting migrants being repatriated overturned near Musina close to the Zimbabwean border. The driver was killed and 11 passengers were injured .

A bus transporting migrants being repatriated overturned near Musina close to the Zimbabwean border. The driver was killed and . July 1, 2026 (Gauteng – Vanderbijlpark): A crash involving a Greyhound bus and a minibus taxi occurred on Barrage Road near The Palms Shopping Centre, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.

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