Businesswoman admits stealing nearly R6m from deceased estates

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A Humansdorp woman who was appointed as an agent, executor and trustee for various deceased estates has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly R6m from 14 deceased estates. Picture: Picture:

A Humansdorp businesswoman has been convicted after pleading guilty to stealing nearly R6m from 14 deceased estates over a period of more than two years.

Annene Krouwkam-Claasen, 36, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft in the Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the offences were committed between March 23 2021 and December 4 2023 while Krouwkam-Claasen was acting as a trust and estate administrator through her own firm.

“She had been appointed as an agent, executor and trustee for various deceased estates,” Tyali said.

In her guilty plea, Krouwkam-Claasen admitted to siphoning nearly R6m from the bank accounts of 14 deceased estates. The money was transferred into her personal bank account as well as the account of Ancoris Fiduciary Services (Pty) Ltd, a company of which she was the sole director.

The court heard that the investigations conducted established that the funds were used for Krouwkam-Claasen’s personal benefit, in breach of the fiduciary duties she owed to the estates and their beneficiaries.

Tyali added that her actions also contravened the reporting obligations set out in the Administration of Estates Act 66 of 1965.

Eastern Cape acting director of public prosecutions advocate Samkelo Mtwana described the offences as a serious abuse of trust.

“This is a betrayal of the highest order. Executors are entrusted with carrying out the final wishes of the deceased and safeguarding the interests of beneficiaries. Instead, the accused exploited her position of trust for personal enrichment,” said Mtwana.

The matter was postponed to October 20 for the preparation of a pre-sentencing report.

TimesLIVE