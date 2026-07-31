Five things to know about Limpopo’s newly appointed police commissioner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane appointed Lt-Gen Jan Petrus Scheepers as Limpopo police commissioner in Polokwane on Friday. His appointment is with effect from August 1.

Dimpane said Scheepers was selected after an extensive recruitment process and has the experience needed to tackle the province’s crime challenges, including:

violent crime;

stock theft; and

cross-border syndicates.

Here are five things to know about Limpopo’s new police commissioner:

1. He has been in public service for nearly 40 years

Scheepers began his career in the South African National Defence Force before joining the police in 1988 after completing his training at the Tshwane Police Academy.

2. He started his career in Gauteng

He spent 28 years policing communities around Gauteng, serving in community, visible and specialised policing. He also worked as a K9 handler before leading police stations, including Sebokeng, Evaton, Orange Farm and Lenasia South.

His appointment is effective from August 1. Picture: (SAPS)

3. He is no stranger to Limpopo

Scheepers has served as Capricorn district commissioner, deputy provincial commissioner responsible for policing and, most recently, acting provincial commissioner. SAPS said this gives him a deep understanding of the province’s policing needs.

4. He has qualifications beyond policing

Along with a national diploma in policing, Scheepers holds a national diploma in theology and is a qualified hostage and suicide negotiator.

5. He takes over to tackle crime in all 106 police stations

Scheepers will oversee 106 police stations in Limpopo. His priorities include strengthening intelligence-led policing, improving detective work, tackling organised crime, stock theft and violent crime, and improving border security while building stronger partnerships with communities.

TimesLIVE