Mapisa-Nqakula trial hears testimony about R300k airport cash handover

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former defence and military veternas minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is appearing in the Pretoria high court where she faces 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering. Picture:

The Pretoria high court has heard evidence from two witnesses regarding their separate encounters with state witness Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu in the corruption and money laundering trial of former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mapisa-Nqakula is on trial facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering related to her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. She allegedly solicited R4.5m in bribes, of which R2.1m was allegedly paid in cash, from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain tenders.

On Friday, witnesses Derrick Mgwebi and Thabiso Ebenezer Mathinya took the stand individually to recount their interactions with the contractor.

Mgwebi, who served in the SANDF from 1994 until 2016 and between 2018 and 2021, testified he first met Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu in about 2013 or 2014.

At the time he was in charge of the joint operations division responsible for soldier deployments, and was deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). He said Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s company, trading as Rivera, was assisting the SANDF with operational challenges in the DRC.

Though they were not in regular contact initially, Mgwebi recalled that Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu contacted him in December 2016 on his return to South Africa, requesting a meeting.

During the meeting, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu shared her struggles involving the SANDF’s former secretary for defence, Sam Gulube. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu previously testified that Gulube acted as a central facilitator for the former minister’s kickbacks.

Mgwebi told the court Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu said Gulube was making escalating monetary demands, on the instructions of Mapisa-Nqakula, after receiving an initial payment. Seeking a resolution, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu asked Mgwebi to connect her directly with the minister.

Mgwebi subsequently contacted Mapisa-Nqakula to relay the concern. He testified that the former minister appeared shocked by the information but acknowledged the message and promised to address the matter.

After Mgwebi’s testimony, Mathinya took the stand.

Mathinya worked as a VIP protector for Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s husband, Maj-Gen Dr Noel Ndhlovu, a SANDF medical doctor. Mathinya testified his duties included driving the general to locations and driving the general’s wife on request.

His testimony focused on a February 2019 incident at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport, where Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu claimed she handed over R300,000 in cash hidden beneath a luxury wig inside a shopping bag.

Mathinya testified that on the day of the alleged exchange, he drove Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to the InterContinental Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport in a white military-registered BMW 320. He said he picked her up and she was carrying her usual ladies’ handbag.

After dropping her off, Mathinya parked the vehicle and escorted her to the hotel reception waiting area. Once he confirmed she was secure, he returned to the car. Mathinya recalled seeing the former minister entering the hotel accompanied by a group of people shortly after.

After time passed, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu returned to the car, and Mathinya drove her home. He testified he did not see Mapisa-Nqakula and Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu together on that day.

While Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu previously testified the cash exchange took place in the airport VIP lounge, Mathinya’s account placed her at the InterContinental Hotel, two distinct locations within the airport complex.

Mapisa-Nqakula has maintained her innocence, denying all allegations that she solicited or received funds from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

The trial resumes on Monday, when the state is expected to call additional witnesses.

TimesLIVE