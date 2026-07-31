Mapisa-Nqakula trial: witness alleges receiving threats ahead of testimony

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Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in the Pretoria high court where she faces 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering.

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Moira Granny Seape, a key witness in the corruption trial of former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has revealed in court that she received threats before giving her testimony.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering following allegations that she solicited approximately R4.5m in cash kickbacks and luxury items from defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, ultimately receiving around R2.1m in cash and benefits.

Testifying on Thursday as the state’s third witness at the Gauteng high court (Pretoria), Seape detailed her role in introducing Mapisa-Nqakula to Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the state’s star witness.

During her testimony Seape recounted her poor treatment throughout the legal process leading up to her testimony, noting that her health had suffered and her reputation had been tarnished. She expressed frustration over receiving an unsigned subpoena directing her court appearance.

Seape revealed that she received an anonymous text message last week claiming she was being manipulated by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) to bolster its case. She forwarded the message to the prosecutor, revealing that she had also received direct threats warning her to “watch out” and guard herself, as her life could be in danger.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu was initially awarded a R104m logistics contract by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in 2016, which was later cancelled and replaced with a R79m contract. She previously testified that Mapisa-Nqakula repeatedly requested large sums of cash as bribes to secure the contracts.

Seape testified that while she was employed by the SANDF at the time, she was not involved in business with the department, despite serving as a director for several private companies. She also clarified that she did not know Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu before the contract controversy.

According to Seape, the late secretary for defence, Sam Gulube, instructed her to facilitate an introduction between Mapisa-Nqakula and Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu after the initial R104m contract was cancelled. Threatening legal action, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu had planned to sue the department for penalty fees over the cancellation; however, the dispute was eventually settled when she was awarded the replacement R79m tender.

Seape explained that she was directed to introduce the contractor to the minister to help resolve the issue before the official settlement took place.

Seape called the minister at the time to inform her of Gulube’s request. She subsequently passed the accused’s phone number to Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, advising her to deal directly with the minister since Seape could not assist with the matter herself.

Shortly thereafter, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu called Seape to express her gratitude, stating that her issue had been resolved. She invited Seape for coffee as a token of appreciation, an offer Seape declined. A few weeks later, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu called again to offer her a goat. Seape refused the gift, emphasising that she had merely assisted in facilitating the meeting.

Seape later discovered that Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu and Mapisa-Nqakula had actually known each other long before she introduced them.

In her own prior testimony, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu previously said that she first met the former minister in person at OR Tambo International Airport, where Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly confirmed receiving a cash payment previously requested through Gulube.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu claimed that during this meeting, the former minister instructed her to deal directly with her regarding payments and to use code names when referring to the money.

Mapisa-Nqakula has denied all allegations of receiving cash or unlawful benefits from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Two new witnesses are set to take the stand on Friday.