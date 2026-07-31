South Africa

Missing EFF member’s body found dumped in bushes

Preliminary investigations indicate he was shot dead

Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

Preliminary investigations indicate EFF member Aaron Makola was shot dead before his body was dumped in bushes. Picture:
Preliminary investigations indicate EFF member Aaron Makola was shot dead before his body was dumped in bushes. Picture: (Supplied)

The body of EFF member Aaron Makola, 51, who was reported missing in Bronkhorstspruit earlier this month, has been found in Delmas by the Gauteng political killings task team (PKTT).

Preliminary investigations indicate he was shot dead before his body was dumped in bushes.

Police said investigations are at an advanced stage to identify and apprehend those responsible for his murder, including the perpetrators and any individuals who may have orchestrated the crime.

Makola went missing on July 10 and his vehicle was found abandoned the next day.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the Gauteng PKTT started its investigation on July 20 after engaging with the family and obtaining crucial information relating to his disappearance.

She said their investigation led members to Delmas on Thursday, where the body of the EFF member was found.

The family has positively identified the deceased.

Mathe said the PKTT is continuing its investigation to establish the motive behind the murder.

TimesLIVE


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