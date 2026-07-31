SAPS captain and pastor convicted of beating two goats, leaving them for dead

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A postmortem found that a sharp object had been used repeatedly on the same area of each animal, causing multiple fractures to the tibia in their hind legs. Picture:

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A Limpopo police captain and pastor has been convicted of beating two young goats and leaving them for dead.

The accused, identified as Lepogo Hermanus Matsi, a prominent member of the community, a pastor, and a serving SAPS captain, told the inspector from the NSPCA’s Farm Animal Protection Unit that he beat the goats with a stick to “teach them a lesson” for entering the churchyard and feeding on the trees.

Matsi pleaded guilty to animal cruelty under the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962 and was fined R4,000.

His conviction comes four years after the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) first took up the case.

NSPCA spokesperson Samanta Stelli said in July 2022 that one of their inspectors from the Farm Animal Protection Unit was conducting inspections in Limpopo when a woman from Moletji, a remote rural settlement, called for help.

The woman’s two young goats, known as kids, had been beaten so badly they could not lift their heads.

Stelli said the bone of one goat’s hind leg was protruding through the skin and both were barely alive and in considerable pain. The inspector euthanised them to prevent further suffering.

She said a postmortem found that a sharp object had been used repeatedly on the same area of each animal, causing multiple fractures to the tibia in their hind legs.

Stelli said for four years the inspector pushed to have the case enrolled, but it experienced repeated evidential and administrative setbacks, including evidence that was reported missing on three occasions.

The original investigating officer was replaced during the course of the investigation, and each time the inspector escalated the matter to the relevant authority, until the case was enrolled.

“I still see those kids when I close my eyes. I feel I failed them by not getting them the justice they deserved for this heinous act of cruelty,” said the inspector.

The NSPCA believes that a stronger sentence would have better reflected the seriousness of the cruelty involved. However, it notes that the conviction itself is significant as it results in the accused having a criminal record and reinforces the principle that cruelty to animals is a criminal offence with legal consequences.

The NSPCA said it has escalated the matter to the SAPS provincial commissioner for further investigations.

TimesLIVE