Social development warns youth to beware of traffickers’ overseas job scams

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The KK Park compound, a fraud factory and human trafficking hub in Myanmar near the border with Thailand. Pictured are some of the victims who were rescued in March. Picture:

The department of social development (DSD) has urged South Africans, particularly young people, to be vigilant against fake online job offers used by human traffickers.

The department’s trafficking in persons manager, Buti Kulwane, warned that an increasing number of young South Africans have been trafficked to scam compounds in Myanmar after accepting what appeared to be legitimate job offers in Thailand.

Instead of employment, victims are taken across the Thailand-Myanmar border and forced to participate in cyber-enabled financial crimes under abusive conditions.

The department said since 2024, several groups of South African victims have been rescued and returned home.

According to the department, this year’s global theme, “Trapped Behind the Scam”, highlights how organised criminal syndicates use fraudulent employment opportunities, mainly advertised on social media, to lure victims into forced criminality.

Departmental spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said victims have reported being promised attractive salaries, free travel and overseas employment, only to be subjected to long working hours, intimidation, violence and debt bondage.

“Many are also coerced into recruiting friends and family, enabling traffickers to expand their criminal networks,” she said.

The department has encouraged young people to verify all overseas job opportunities, research employers and recruitment agencies, consult family members and avoid relying solely on information shared on social media.

Parents, caregivers, educators and communities have also been urged to discuss the dangers of online recruitment scams with young people and help raise awareness about human trafficking.

TimesLIVE