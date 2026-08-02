WATCH | ‘Ndicela uxolo’ - Banyana star Bambanani Mbane apologises after social media outburst sparks backlash

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Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane has apologised for remarks she made to critics after their loss to Tanzania. File picture:

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Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane has issued a public apology after a social media outburst directed at critics of the national women’s football team drew widespread condemnation and prompted intervention from the South African Football Association (Safa).

Mbane’s apology comes days after a video of her speaking to supporters during a TikTok live session circulated online, triggering a heated debate about the relationship between athletes and fans.

Banyana Banyana player Bambanani Mbane apologises for the unfortunate utterances she made on social media this week. pic.twitter.com/Lgxu87Et84 — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) August 1, 2026

In the apology, Mbane admitted her comments were made in the heat of the moment and appealed to South Africans to continue supporting the team.

“I would love to apologise. Nge remarks e nge ngaziyenya on social media. Ndicela uxolo kakhulu. Ndithethwa zi emotions. But I apologise, kumuntu wonke ongaphatwanga kakuhle, be ngasinhloso yam naleyo,” she said.

Mbane also apologised to her team as well as to Safa for her remarks.

“I would like to apologise to my entire team. I would like to apologise to the association. Ndicela uxolo, South Africans. Please keep supporting Banyana Banyana. This is the time we need you the most,” she said.

The controversy erupted after Mbane responded to criticism of the team’s performances during the ongoing 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.

In the viral video, she appeared frustrated by negative comments from supporters after Banyana’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to Tanzania last week.

Bambanani Mbane swearing at fans is wrong. I know the fans are too much especially after a loss, but this is wrong. No one is immune to criticism pic.twitter.com/xSN3CGeT6D — Frank ⭐⭐👆 (@Thee3nthusiasts) July 31, 2026

“You don’t want to support us; let us know. There are people who will support us whether we win or lose. Doesn’t mean that if you don’t support us, something will happen. I don’t even know some of you. If you want to support us, do, but if you don’t want to, then don’t,” Mbane said in the video.

The remarks sparked backlash on social media, with many supporters accusing the player of disrespecting fans who had backed the team through successes and setbacks.

The fallout prompted Safa to issue a statement on July 31 confirming that the matter was being handled internally while apologising to supporters.

“The South African Football Association has noted with concern comments on social media related to a Banyana Banyana player. We assure the football-loving fans and Banyana Banyana supporters that the matter is being dealt with internally. Safa sincerely apologises for the unfortunate utterances and thanks the public for their unwavering support,” the association said.

Safa said at the time their immediate focus was on the Wafcon fixture against Ivory Coast and that the matter would be addressed after the fixture.

The controversy unfolded during a challenging campaign for the defending African champions.

Banyana, who lifted their maiden Wafcon trophy on July 23 2022, have endured a difficult start to the 2026 tournament in Morocco. The team’s loss to Tanzania drew criticism from supporters concerned about their title defence and qualification hopes.

The South Africans showed resilience in their subsequent fixture against Ivory Coast. After falling two goals behind in the first half through a brace from Grace Sery, Banyana fought back late in the match.

Thembi Kgatlana pulled one goal back in the 71st minute before Hildah Magaia scored a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time to secure a crucial point.

South Africa must now defeat Burkina Faso on Tuesday to secure progression to the quarterfinals. The tournament also serves as Africa’s qualification pathway for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Mbane’s apology has divided opinion among supporters.

On X, Oyisa Majila wrote: “Apology accepted, but I don’t know why players are allowed to go live on social media during a tournament. I thought associations have a strict policy for focus and protection of broadcast rights.”

Well-known supporter Mama Joy Chauke came to Mbane’s defence, saying: “Apology accepted, my dear. You are the best; you want the best. Let’s rally behind our girls.”

Others remained unconvinced.

“This apology is not genuine. I’m sorry, you can see she was told to apologise,” wrote Ndima Masoka.

TimesLIVE