Chief justice Maya leads tributes to retired judge Eberhard Bertelsmann

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Retired high court judge Eberhard Bertelsmann, who died on Friday at the age of 79. Picture: THE TIMES

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Chief justice Mandisa Maya and members of the judiciary have expressed their sadness at the death of retired Pretoria high court judge Eberhard Bertelsmann.

Bertelsmann, who served as a judge in the Pretoria high court from 2000 until his retirement in October 2016, died on Friday. He was 79.

Paying tribute to the former judge, Maya described Bertelsmann as a jurist who served the judiciary with distinction and earned widespread respect for his steadfast commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence and the fair administration of justice.

“Throughout his judicial career, he earned recognition for his diligence, integrity and the quality of his judgments,” Maya said in a statement on Monday.

She said Bertelsmann remained dedicated to the administration of justice and continued to contribute his expertise in matters of public importance.

“His thoughtful and principled approach to the law leaves an enduring legacy within the South African legal fraternity,” she said.

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