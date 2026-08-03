JMPD warns of fines and arrests as it cracks down on public urination

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Think twice before relieving yourself in public, JMPD warns Joburg residents. Picture:

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The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) has warned that people caught urinating in public face spot fines, arrest or criminal prosecution as it steps up enforcement across the city.

On Monday the department said public urination is prohibited under several city bylaws, including the Public Road and Miscellaneous Bylaws, Public Open Spaces Bylaws, Public Health Bylaws and Waste Management Bylaws.

The bylaws prohibit people from urinating, excreting or engaging in indecent behaviour on public roads, pavements, in parks, squares and other municipal spaces.

JMPD spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said the practice was not only an offence against public decency but also created health risks, damaged public infrastructure and contributed to unsanitary conditions.

He said the department had adopted a zero-tolerance approach to offenders.

According to Fihla, key public thoroughfares and identified hotspots across Johannesburg are monitored around the clock through the city’s CCTV surveillance network. The footage will be used to detect offences and gather evidence against violators.

People caught by JMPD officers on patrol or identified through CCTV footage will be issued with spot fines or may be arrested and prosecuted under the relevant municipal bylaws, the department said.

The JMPD urged residents and visitors to make use of designated public toilet facilities and to help keep the city clean, safe and respectful.

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