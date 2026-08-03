July 2026 the driest on record in parts of south-western Western Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

July 2026 was the driest on record for many weather stations in the south-western Cape. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Parts of the Western Cape experienced their driest July on record, with preliminary rainfall data showing several weather stations recorded historic lows after weeks of below-normal rainfall.

According to data from the South African Weather Service (Saws), July 2026 was the driest on record for many stations in the south-western Cape.

Several severe weather systems affected parts of the Western Cape during May and early June, which significantly improved water storage in some areas.

According to Saws, since then, a strong blocking Atlantic high-pressure system to the west of the country has driven cold frontal systems further south of the province.

This reduced the number of cold fronts that made landfall in the Western Cape, with only three weak cold fronts moving over the south-western Cape during July.

The weather service said below-normal rainfall was observed in June and persisted into July, with several parts of the region recording their lowest rainfall on record during July.

The south-western Cape is a winter rainfall region and receives most of its annual rainfall in June, July and August.

Preliminary rainfall data indicates Cape Town International Airport had its lowest rainfall in July since 1958, with only 14.4mm recorded for the month. Saws said this is about 16% of the average at the airport.

“The previous record was in 1987 when only 18mm was reported. The seasonal weather forecast indicated a strong signal for below-normal rainfall for the south-western Cape during the winter period, and short-term weather forecasts suggest this trend will most likely continue into the first week of August,” Saws said.

The weather service said as El Niño is expected to strengthen further over the coming months, the likelihood of a warmer than normal summer over the Western Cape is expected to rise.

Given the uncertainty about rainfall during the 2027 winter season, the weather service has encouraged the public to use water sparingly in the coming months.

TimesLIVE