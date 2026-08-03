Labour court upholds arbitration award against ex-Mahikeng administrator

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The court said it was not satisfied that a reasonable employee in Matshediso Moadira’s position would objectively have expected the department to renew his contract so as to coincide with the intervention. Stock image:

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The labour court in Cape Town on Monday dismissed an application by former municipal administrator Matshediso Moses Moadira to review and set aside an arbitration award that had previously denied his unfair dismissal claim.

In December 2018, the North West provincial executive committee (PEC) placed the Mahikeng local municipality under administration. The expectation was that the intervention would endure for a minimum of six and a maximum of 12 months.

Moadira was appointed as an administrator to implement the intervention with effect from January 28 2019, for six months to July 31 2019, “depending on the decision of the provincial executive council on whether to extend the period of intervention”.

Two other people were appointed with effect from the same date as members of the intervention team.

Moadira’s terms of reference required him, among other things, to develop an action plan addressing the short, medium and long term “to ensure a turnaround and sustainability post the intervention”, and to submit monthly reports on the progress of the intervention to the PEC.

On August 1 2019 the North West co-operative governance and local government MEC extended Moadira’s contract by one month, to August 31 2019. The contracts of the two other members of the intervention team were, however, extended to December 31 2019.

The intervention did not end on August 31 2019. Moadira continued to render his services and submitted a close-out report on September 11 2019.

On September 21 2019, Moadira applied for annual leave, in response to which the chief director responsible for local governance informed him by email two days later that he was no longer an administrator as his contract had ended on August 31 2019.

Moadira referred an unfair dismissal dispute to the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council, seeking 12 months’ salary compensation.

The bargaining council commissioner found that Moadira’s contract was clear that he was appointed for a fixed period and that nothing in it created an impression that the period would be extended to coincide with the intervention.

On Monday, acting labour court judge Coen de Kock said the employee has to prove whether a reasonable employee, in the circumstances prevailing at the time, would have expected the employer to renew the contract on the same or similar terms.

De Kock said a reasonable expectation may be founded on an express or implied earlier promise, including assurances given and the conduct of the employer.

In his affidavits and in argument, Moadiara’s case was that he had a reasonable expectation that his contract would be renewed to December 31 2019, alternatively to the completion of the intervention, and that the commissioner was wrong to find otherwise.

The MEC supported the award. The MEC contended that the contract and the extension notice were clear: the appointment was for a stated fixed period, extended once, in terms, from August 1 to August 31 2019.

“Having considered the evidence that served before the commissioner, the court is satisfied that the applicant did not, objectively, have a reasonable expectation of renewal,” De Kock said.

He said the fact that the provincial executive had obtained approval for an intervention of between six and 12 months did not translate into a corresponding period of appointment for the members of the intervention team.

When the intervention endured beyond his contract, the department appointed another administrator as it was entitled to do in the exercise of the prerogative of the MEC.

De Kock said he was not satisfied that a reasonable employee in Moadira’s position would objectively have expected the department to renew his contract so as to coincide with the intervention.

“What the applicant established was, at most, a subjective hope of renewal, founded on his assessment of his own qualifications and of the progress he had made.”

TimesLIVE