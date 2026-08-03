Man dies after being run over by municipal water tanker

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The driver of an eThekwini municipal water tanker in uMbumbulu, south of Durban, ran over a resident on Monday. Picture:

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eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba will visit the family of a man who died after being run over by a municipal water tanker in uMbumbulu, south of Durban, on Monday.

Footage of the incident in which the man is first seen struck by the tanker, lands on the ground in front of the vehicle and is then run over as the driver allegedly flees, was posted on social media. Angry community members are seen chasing after the tanker in the video.

eThekwini municipality confirmed the incident and said police are investigating, while an internal inquiry is also under way.

The municipality didn’t comment on whether any action was taken against the driver.

“As the matter is under investigation, the municipality is not in a position to comment on the circumstances that led to the incident.”

Xaba and council speaker Thabani Nyawose were expected to meet the victim’s family on Monday afternoon.

The municipality asked for the public to stop circulating footage of the incident on social media, out of respect for the deceased and their family.

TimesLIVE