South Africa

Pedestrian dies after three-vehicle collision on N12 in Ekurhuleni

The crash involved three vehicles and pedestrian

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Journalist

A fatal crash claimed the life of a pedestrian on the N12 westbound near the Kingsway off-ramp in Etwatwa on Monday. (Supplied)

A man was killed after being struck in a collision involving three vehicles on the N12 westbound near the Kingsway off-ramp in Etwatwa on Monday.

According to the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD), the crash involved three vehicles and a male pedestrian, who died at the scene.

The road was temporarily closed while forensic investigators documented the scene. One lane has since been reopened, with traffic flowing under the direction of officers.

The EMPD bike unit remains at the scene, assisting with traffic management as emergency personnel continued their work.

Motorists travelling on the N12 westbound have been urged to:

  • drive cautiously;
  • consider alternative routes where possible; and
  • expect delays while the remaining lane restrictions are in place.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

TimesLIVE


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