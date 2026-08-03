Police hunt for suspect after fatal Polokwane hijacking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect after the fatal shooting of a man during an alleged hijacking in Limpopo. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect after the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old man during an alleged hijacking at Ga-Matlou village in Moletjie, outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the deceased was travelling as a passenger in a silver Hyundai H1 driven by his son from Ga-Chokoe to Moletjie Moshate when they saw a couple hitchhiking and stopped to offer them a lift.

“While the deceased was speaking to the couple through the open window, an unknown man wearing cream-white clothing allegedly approached the vehicle, opened the driver’s door and produced a firearm,” said Ledwaba.

The suspect allegedly fired several shots at the driver, who escaped unharmed by jumping out of the vehicle and running to the rear.

“The suspect allegedly drove off with the vehicle. The driver attempted to hold onto the moving vehicle through the open rear boot but fell off,” said Ledwaba.

The hijacked vehicle was later recovered in a nearby village after the suspect allegedly lost control of it and fled the scene on foot.

During a search, police found the 60-year-old man lying next to the road near a tavern with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

The motive for the attack has not yet been established and investigations are continuing.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that may assist the investigation or lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Sgt Motlatjo Seja, on 062 539 3479, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, use the MySAPS App or report the information at their nearest police station.

TimesLIVE