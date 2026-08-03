Political party registrations surge to 620 before elections, says IEC

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The increase comes as political parties and independent candidates begin preparing for the nomination process that will determine who appears on the ballot. File picture:

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South Africa’s political landscape is becoming increasingly crowded, with the number of registered political parties climbing from 508 at the beginning of the year to 620 as the country gears up for the November 4 local government elections.

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo released the figures on Monday while providing an update on the outcome of the final voter registration weekend and the commission’s preparations for the municipal polls.

Mamabolo said the sharp increase reflects a surge in political activity as new parties position themselves to contest the elections.

“There’s been a hive of activity relating to the registration of new political parties, hence that growth to 620 parties on the register.”

The increase comes as political parties and independent candidates begin preparing for the nomination process that will determine who appears on the ballot.

Mamabolo said the IEC had already opened its online candidate nomination system to allow parties and independent candidates to begin capturing information before the official nomination period.

“During the previous briefing, the commission highlighted several critical initiatives in preparing for the local government elections. This includes the online candidate nomination system. In this regard, the commission has opened the online candidate nomination system, allowing registered parties and prospective independent candidates to capture candidate information well ahead of the official candidate nominations process.

“To date, 76 political parties and 39 independent candidates have started using the system, supporting early preparation for the efficient submission of nominations once the election timetable takes effect,” he said.

“The commission has concluded a nationwide online candidate nomination system training, reaching 238 political parties and aspirant independent candidates in all nine provinces. This training initiative is intended to ensure readiness and effective participation in the electronic candidate nomination process before the official nomination process.”

Despite the rapid growth in the number of registered parties, Mamabolo cautioned that many parties never make it onto the ballot paper.

He described a recurring trend in South Africa’s electoral landscape where organisations register as political parties but fail to meet the requirements necessary to contest elections.

“There is a phenomenon in our electoral landscape where some parties register but do not necessarily take part in the election. That you are registered is not automatic that you’re going to contest the elections. There are still additional participation requirements that must be met, such as the submission of lists of candidates and the signing of the acceptance of nominations by candidates that you are nominating and the payment of prescribed deposits,” he said.

“It is only once those things are fulfilled that you can participate in an election.

“There’s another important feature in our electoral scheme, and that is if you are a party that is registered and you do not hold a seat in the National Assembly or in a provincial legislature or a municipal council, on a yearly basis you have to write to the chief electoral officer indicating your continued existence and failure to do so can lead to you being deregistered.”

Mamabolo addressed the timeframe for registrations.

“The registration of political parties, as matters stand, as the laws stand, there is no cut-off date, which means by the close of candidate nomination you must be registered. That becomes your effective deadline or your effective cut-off date,” he said.

“There are, however, moves in terms of the amendments that the commission wants to introduce, that there should be a cut-off date for the registration of parties. The intention is to link the cut-off date with the proclamation date, but that is still to be realised because the amendments are yet to be passed by parliament.”

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